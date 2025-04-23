How to watch La Fleche Wallone Femmes 2025: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for cycling race

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch 2025 La Fleche Wallone Femmes cycling race, as well as date, start time and schedule.

Born in 1936 as a promotional push for Les Sports newspaper, La Flèche Wallonne has evolved into a cornerstone of cycling's spring calendar. The men’s event joined the WorldTour ranks in 2009, while the women's race—launched in 1998—gained top-tier status in 2016.

Few riders have left a mark like Anna van der Breggen, whose unprecedented run of seven straight wins earned her the fitting title of Queen of the Ardennes. On Wednesday, April 23, the spotlight returns to the fearsome Mur de Huy for the 28th edition of La Flèche Wallonne Femmes—an unforgiving climb that has become a proving ground for the strongest climbers in the women's peloton.

Reigning champion Kasia Niewiadoma lines up with momentum and ambition. Fresh off her Tour de France Femmes triumph and a strong showing at Flanders (4th place), the Polish star leads a formidable CANYON//SRAM squad. With Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig—runner-up here in 2020—playing a key supporting role, Niewiadoma is well-positioned to chase back-to-back victories.

But this year's field reads like a who's who of climbing royalty. Past champions Demi Vollering (2023) and Marta Cavalli (2022) are back, alongside the legend herself—Anna van der Breggen. After three years behind the wheel as a directeur sportif, the Dutch icon has returned to racing, and she’s quickly showing glimpses of her old, unstoppable form.

Vollering, now donning the colors of FDJ–Suez, comes armed with a powerhouse lineup of mountain talent in Évita Muzic, Juliette Labous, and Elise Chabbey—all capable of fighting for the podium. Meanwhile, Van der Breggen will count on the support of Lotte Kopecky, the two-time world champion who continues to improve in the high mountains. Kopecky's 14th-place finish last year could be just a hint of what's to come.

GOAL below answers to all of your questions about La Fleche Wallone Femmes 2025 cycling race, including the schedule, route, and additional information on how you can watch the cycling race.

When and where is La Fleche Wallone Femmes 2025 cycling race

Date: Wednesday, April 23

Wednesday, April 23 Time: 10:55 am ET

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes will take place on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 10:55 am ET in Wallonia, the French-speaking region of southern Belgium.

How To Watch La Fleche Wallone Femmes 2025 cycling race

TV Channel: N/A

N/A Livestream: Peacock

La Fleche Wallone Femmes 2025 will be aired exclusively live in the United States on Peacock. The coverage starts at 10:55 am ET on Wednesday.

Fans can catch the action with a Peacock Premium subscription, which is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually with ads. For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Peacock also holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for the Tour de France until 2029, offering live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

La Fleche Wallone Femmes 2025 cycling race stages, route map & other details

The route for the women’s La Flèche Wallonne has been revamped for 2025, stretching 140.7km with a total of eight climbs, up from seven in previous editions. Riders will tackle a pair of ascents before taking on two laps of the men’s finishing circuit, culminating—once again—at the summit of the unforgiving Mur de Huy.