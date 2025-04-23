How to watch La Fleche Wallone 2025: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for cycling race

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch 2025 La Fleche Wallone cycling race, as well as date, start time and schedule.

Since making its debut in 1985, the fearsome Mur de Huy has been the defining feature—and ultimate decider—of La Flèche Wallonne. After a grueling day through the rolling Ardennes terrain, it's the fourth and final assault on this infamous climb that determines who will rise and who will crack. Conquering its savage 26% gradient takes not only raw power but also razor-sharp race instincts.

This iconic Belgian midweek classic revolves entirely around that punishing stretch of road. No other race on the calendar is as closely tied to a single climb—Flèche and the Mur go hand in hand.

To win, riders must conserve energy with surgical precision, position themselves perfectly before the final surge, and unleash their decisive attack with impeccable timing and legs like granite.

Back for more in 2025 is Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG), the 2023 victor and firm favourite. But even champions can mistime their move on the Mur. Among those looking to topple him are Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), Ben O'Connor (Team Jayco AlUla), Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL), and defending champion Stephen Williams (Israel – Premier Tech), all eyeing the top step with ambition and fire in their legs.

GOAL below answers to all of your questions about La Fleche Wallone 2025 cycling race, including the schedule, route, and additional information on how you can watch the cycling race.

When and where is La Fleche Wallone 2025 cycling race

La Flèche Wallonne will take place on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 6:45 am ET in Wallonia, the French-speaking region of southern Belgium.

How To Watch La Fleche Wallone 2025 cycling race

La Fleche Wallone 2025 will be aired live in the United States on NBC Sports through Peacock. The coverage starts at 6:00 am ET on Wednesday.

Fans can catch the action with a Peacock Premium subscription, which is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually with ads. For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Peacock also holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for the Tour de France until 2029, offering live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

La Fleche Wallone 2025 cycling race stages, route map & other details

The 89th edition of La Fleche Wallonne rolls out with a fresh twist this year, as riders will set off from a brand-new starting point in Ciney. The race will once again be shaped by the relentless Mur de Huy—1.3 kilometers of agony averaging a 9.6% gradient and ramping up to a punishing 20%—tackled three times over the course of the day: at 130.8km, 168km, and finally at the finish line.

Scheduled for April 25, the men’s race stretches across 205.2 kilometers, featuring 11 categorized climbs, two more than last year’s edition. Early ascents include the Côte de Ver and Côte de la Petite Somme, while the Côte de Cherave—missing from the 2024 route—makes its return just ahead of the decisive final ramp.

In the closing stages, riders will battle over a demanding 37.2km finishing circuit, looping three times through a brutal trio of climbs: Ereffe, Cherave, and the iconic Mur de Huy, where one rider will emerge victorious after a day of tactical endurance and sheer willpower.