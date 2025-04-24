How to watch today's LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

On Thursday, April 24, the Los Angeles Clippers return home to host the Denver Nuggets for a pivotal Game 3 in their tightly contested first-round playoff showdown.

With the series knotted at one game apiece, the Clippers narrowly escaped Game 2 with a 105-102 victory — mirroring the intensity of the opener.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Clippers and the Nuggets will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Date Thursday, April 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Clippers and the Nuggets live on:

National TV channel : NBA TV

: NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

LA Clippers team news & key performers

Nikola Jokic has yet to find his usual groove offensively. Some of that can be chalked up to the Clippers’ defensive schemes and some to simple shot variance, but the physical toll may also be taking its toll.

On the other side, Kawhi Leonard, who missed the final stretch of the regular season with knee soreness, has looked nothing short of dominant in the postseason. After easing in with a quiet Game 1, Leonard exploded for 39 points on a nearly flawless 15-of-19 shooting display to carry the Clippers to a critical road win—and give them the upper hand heading into Thursday’s clash in L.A.

Denver Nuggets team news & key performers

Injury concerns have crept into the picture for the Denver Nuggets heading into Game 3, with Michael Porter Jr. nursing a shoulder sprain sustained late in the previous contest. With Denver already operating on a short bench, losing one of their primary scorers—or seeing him limited—could prove costly against a Clippers team with a far deeper rotation.

The burden on Denver's starters has been heavy through the opening two games, and that trend isn’t likely to ease. Aaron Gordon remains their defensive anchor, but with Kawhi Leonard catching fire in Game 2 after James Harden's takeover in the series opener, the Nuggets' support cast will be under pressure to hold the line. Peyton Watson is expected to be tasked with checking one of L.A.’s top weapons, while Christian Braun must stay locked in on the perimeter to keep Leonard from slicing up the midrange.

Scoring separation could be a tall order for Denver at this stage, meaning clutch-time stops may ultimately decide their fate. The Nuggets need to dig deep on the defensive end to stay within striking distance.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Head-to-Head Record