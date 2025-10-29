How to watch today's Koln vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FC Kölnhost Bayern Munich at the RheinEnergieStadion on Wednesday for a DFB Pokal second-round clash.

Köln, promoted last season and sitting eighth in the Bundesliga, are coming off a heartbreak loss to Borussia Dortmund but have shown solid home form. Bayern, meanwhile, are unbeaten in all competitions, have won their last ten games, and boast a formidable record against Köln - winning 18 of the last 20 meetings since 2011.

How to watch Koln vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN U and ESPN Select in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

FC Koeln vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The match will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Koeln team news

Timo Hübers was stretchered off in Saturday’s clash with Dortmund after suffering a serious knee injury, while fellow centre-back Luca Kilian remains sidelined.

Summer recruit Rav van den Berg is also unavailable after sustaining a significant shoulder injury, further compounding the club’s defensive woes.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich are likewise contending with several long-term absences among key players.

Alphonso Davies has been out since March with a persistent knee problem, while Japanese defender Hiroki Ito continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala has yet to feature this season as he works his way back from a fractured calf bone.

