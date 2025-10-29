+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
DFB-Pokal
team-logoFC Koeln
RheinEnergieSTADION
team-logoBayern Munich
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Koln vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between FC Koln and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Kölnhost Bayern Munich at the RheinEnergieStadion on Wednesday for a DFB Pokal second-round clash. 

Köln, promoted last season and sitting eighth in the Bundesliga, are coming off a heartbreak loss to Borussia Dortmund but have shown solid home form. Bayern, meanwhile, are unbeaten in all competitions, have won their last ten games, and boast a formidable record against Köln - winning 18 of the last 20 meetings since 2011.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Koln vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN U and ESPN Select in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Koeln vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

crest
DFB-Pokal - DFB Pokal
RheinEnergieSTADION

The match will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

FC Koeln vs Bayern Munich lineups

FC KoelnHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFCB
20
R. Zieler
6
E. Martel
2
J. Schmied
5
T. Krauss
28
S. Sebulonsen
18
I. Bergmann Johannesson
16
J. Kaminski
32
K. Hansen
13
S. El Mala
9
R. Ache
30
M. Buelter
40
J. Urbig
2
D. Upamecano
44
J. Stanisic
4
J. Tah
27
K. Laimer
14
L. Diaz
17
M. Olise
7
S. Gnabry
45
A. Pavlovic
6
J. Kimmich
9
H. Kane

4-2-3-1

FCBAway team crest

KOE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Kwasniok

FCB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

FC Koeln team news

Timo Hübers was stretchered off in Saturday’s clash with Dortmund after suffering a serious knee injury, while fellow centre-back Luca Kilian remains sidelined.

Summer recruit Rav van den Berg is also unavailable after sustaining a significant shoulder injury, further compounding the club’s defensive woes.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich are likewise contending with several long-term absences among key players.

Alphonso Davies has been out since March with a persistent knee problem, while Japanese defender Hiroki Ito continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala has yet to feature this season as he works his way back from a fractured calf bone.

Form

KOE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/2
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

KOE

Last 5 matches

FCB

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

