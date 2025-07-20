How to watch today's Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets NBA Summer League championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets NBA Summer League championship game, livestream, TV channel and more

The curtain rises on the 2025 NBA Summer League Final, with the Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets ready to battle it out for bragging rights in Las Vegas.

Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets: Date and tip-off time

The Kings and the Hornets will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Sunday, July 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kings and the Hornets live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Sacramento Kings team news & key performers

Leading the charge for Sacramento was Isaac Jones, who lit it up with a 36-point masterclass, tacking on six boards and a pair of assists. Mason Jones chipped in with an efficient 17 points off the pine, along with three rebounds and three assists.

Charlotte Hornets team news & key performers

Charlotte's success was powered by Jaylen Smith, who poured in 25 points, while Kon Knueppel added 17 and M.J. Walker dropped 13 to help seal the deal.

All eyes will be on Knueppel, the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft. The rookie has been solid throughout Summer League play, averaging 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists across just over 26 minutes per night. Meanwhile, Liam McNeeley, selected 29th overall, has been Charlotte’s engine, leading the team in both scoring (18.0) and rebounding (8.5).

Second-year guard KJ Simpson, taken in the second round of the 2024 draft, has also stood out—he's putting up 17.0 points and a team-high 5.8 assists per game. And don’t sleep on Sims, the Greensboro Swarm’s all-time scoring leader, who's averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 steals in under 23 minutes per contest.

Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets Head-to-Head Record