How to watch today's KC Current vs North Carolina Courage NWSL vs Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between KC Current vs North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kansas City Current will face North Carolina Courage in the semi-final of the NWSL-Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup at the CPKC Stadium on Tuesday. The winner of this tie will face either Gotham or Angel City in the final.

KC Current registered three straightforward wins to reach this stage and will be confident of their chances. North Carolina Courage registered wins on penalties twice in their last three outings and will be hoping they can deal with the pressure in this semi-final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

KC Current vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

Date: August 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: CPKC Stadium

The NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between KC Current and North Carolina Courage will be played at the CPKC Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch KC Current vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

The match between KC Current and North Carolina Courage will be shown live on Fubo, CBS and Paramount+. Match highlights will be available on the same platform after the game.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

KC Current team news

Gabrielle Robinson remains the team's only injury concern ahead of their big semi-final clash with North Carolina Courage.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp and they will be confident of getting a ticket in the final.

KC Current possible XI: Franch; Steigleder, Pedersen, Ball, Rodriguez; Feist, Hutton, Cooper; Chawinga, Lavogez, DiBernardo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Franch, Silkowitz, Hisey Defenders: Steigleder, Glas, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Rodriguez, Weber, Lauren Midfielders: LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Lavogez, Debinha Forwards: Chawinga, Prince, Bia Zaneratto, Cooper, Hamilton, Pfeiffer, Spaanstra

North Carolina Courage team news

The Courage are on a six-game winning run and will be confident of delivering an excellent display in the semi-final.

They will be looking to name their best available lineup for the game, with no fresh injury concerns being reported.

North Carolina possible XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Bova, Hancuff Defenders: Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, McCutcheon, St-Georges Midfielders: Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett Forwards: Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/05/24 Kansas City Current 1 - 0 North Carolina Courage NWSL 07/09/23 Kansas City Current 0 - 1 North Carolina Courage NWSL Cup 04/06/23 Kansas City Current 1 - 0 North Carolina Courage NWSL 25/03/23 North Carolina Courage 1 - 0 Kansas City Current NWSL 29/08/22 Kansas City Current 3 - 2 North Carolina Courage NWSL

