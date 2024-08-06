How to watch today's KC Current vs North Carolina Courage NWSL vs Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Kansas City Current will face North Carolina Courage in the semi-final of the NWSL-Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup at the CPKC Stadium on Tuesday. The winner of this tie will face either Gotham or Angel City in the final.
KC Current registered three straightforward wins to reach this stage and will be confident of their chances. North Carolina Courage registered wins on penalties twice in their last three outings and will be hoping they can deal with the pressure in this semi-final.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
KC Current vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time
|Date:
|August 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET
|Venue:
|CPKC Stadium
The NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between KC Current and North Carolina Courage will be played at the CPKC Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch KC Current vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams
The match between KC Current and North Carolina Courage will be shown live on Fubo, CBS and Paramount+. Match highlights will be available on the same platform after the game.
How to watch with a VPN
If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
KC Current team news
Gabrielle Robinson remains the team's only injury concern ahead of their big semi-final clash with North Carolina Courage.
There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp and they will be confident of getting a ticket in the final.
KC Current possible XI: Franch; Steigleder, Pedersen, Ball, Rodriguez; Feist, Hutton, Cooper; Chawinga, Lavogez, DiBernardo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Franch, Silkowitz, Hisey
|Defenders:
|Steigleder, Glas, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Rodriguez, Weber, Lauren
|Midfielders:
|LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Lavogez, Debinha
|Forwards:
|Chawinga, Prince, Bia Zaneratto, Cooper, Hamilton, Pfeiffer, Spaanstra
North Carolina Courage team news
The Courage are on a six-game winning run and will be confident of delivering an excellent display in the semi-final.
They will be looking to name their best available lineup for the game, with no fresh injury concerns being reported.
North Carolina possible XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Murphy, Bova, Hancuff
|Defenders:
|Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, McCutcheon, St-Georges
|Midfielders:
|Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett
|Forwards:
|Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|13/05/24
|Kansas City Current 1 - 0 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL
|07/09/23
|Kansas City Current 0 - 1 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL Cup
|04/06/23
|Kansas City Current 1 - 0 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL
|25/03/23
|North Carolina Courage 1 - 0 Kansas City Current
|NWSL
|29/08/22
|Kansas City Current 3 - 2 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL