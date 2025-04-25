How to watch the PSL game between the Karachi Kings vs. the Quetta Gladiatord, as well as start time and team news.

The action heats up at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night as the Karachi Kings clash with the Quetta Gladiators in match No. 15 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

Karachi have found their stride recently as they have won three of their previous five matches. They currently occupy second place on the league table with 6 points behind them. They are running with the momentum of a good performance.

Quetta Gladiators, on the contrary, have struggled at the start of this season. They have only one win from three matches and a negative net run rate has them in fifth place and in dire need of momentum to have a shot at the playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage PSL battle between the Karachi Kings and the Quetta Gladiators will take place on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

Date Friday, April 25, 2025 Time 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT Venue Gaddafi Stadium Location Lahore, Pakistan

How to watch Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Karachi Kings Team News

For Karachi Kings, Tim Seifert and David Warner will continue to set the tone at the top. Seifert has chipped in with 107 runs at a modest strike rate of 117, while Khushdil Shah has been the heartbeat of the middle order. The left-hander has racked up 140 runs, including a top score of 60, and has also proven handy with the ball, claiming four wickets while maintaining a respectable economy just north of eight. Outside this core group, however, no other batter has left much of an impression this season.

On the bowling front, Hasan Ali has led the charge with 10 wickets in five games, including a best of 4/28. His consistent ability to break partnerships has made him one of the tournament’s leading wicket-takers. Abbas Afridi has also chipped in effectively, grabbing eight wickets and providing key breakthroughs. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been Karachi’s most frugal bowler, boasting an exceptional economy of just 5.12 and taking three wickets, a vital asset in controlling the flow of runs during the middle overs.

Karachi Kings Probable Playing XI Against Quetta Gladiators

Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza.

Quetta Gladiators Team News

Kusal Mendis continues to be a central figure in Quetta’s top order, anchoring the batting alongside Rilee Rossouw and Khawaja Nafay. Mendis has been in explosive touch, smashing 75 runs across three outings at a blistering strike rate of 208. Rossouw, meanwhile, has embraced the role of middle-order stabilizer, notching up 66 runs at a strike rate of 183. However, the South African left-hander has struggled specifically against Karachi Kings in recent clashes, managing just 17 runs from 33 balls across their last three meetings.

With the ball, Quetta will once again turn to the reliable Abrar Ahmed. The leg-spinner has been their standout wicket-taker this season, already grabbing seven scalps with an impressive strike rate of one every 10.2 balls. He’ll form a crucial part of the bowling unit alongside Mohammad Amir and Shaun Abbott. Amir, despite his experience, has yet to find rhythm, conceding runs at an economy rate close to 10 and picking up four wickets so far. Overall, Quetta’s fast bowlers have leaked runs heavily, averaging over nine runs per over, a concern they’ll be keen to address.

Quetta Gladiators Probable Playing XI Against Karachi Kings

Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Head-to-Head Records

These two iconic PSL sides share a rich history filled with edge-of-the-seat finishes and high-octane clashes, turning every face-off into a must-watch spectacle for fans. As Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings prepare to square off once more at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, the atmosphere is electric with excitement and the promise of another gripping chapter in their fierce rivalry. When it comes to head-to-head battles between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings, the scales have historically tipped in Quetta’s favour. Of the 19 showdowns between the two, the Gladiators have emerged victorious on 12 occasions, while the Kings have only managed to come out on top 7 times.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Scorching Heat.

Scorching Heat. Pitch: Batting-friendly

Gaddafi Stadium is all set to serve up a batting spectacle, thanks to its freshly prepared surface that’s tailor-made for stroke-makers. With a true bounce and smooth carry, the pitch offers ideal conditions for batters to confidently play their shots. Early on, quicks might find a hint of movement off the seam, but overall, it’s expected to be a high-scoring affair on a wicket that heavily favours the men with the willow.