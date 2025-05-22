How to watch today's Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL eliminator: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the PSL game between the Karachi Kings and the Lahore Qalandars, as well as start time and team news.

It’s the Eliminator clash of the PSL 2025, and it doesn’t get more electric than a showdown between fierce rivals Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium. When these two sides last met here, it was the Kings who silenced the home crowd, chasing down 168 in just 15 overs to pull off a four-wicket heist.

Since then, the Qalandars have had their fair share of ups and downs. Their batting stumbled again in the league finale, but the bowlers stepped up, defending a modest 149 against Peshawar to clinch a crucial win. With two victories in four Lahore outings—one washed out due to rain—the hosts have shown they can click when it matters. However, they’ll need their top order firing on all cylinders if they’re to avenge that earlier defeat.

Karachi Kings, meanwhile, stumbled in their final league match, failing to chase down a daunting 252 against Islamabad. Still, they came into that contest riding a wave of three straight wins, including a morale-boosting triumph over Lahore earlier in the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage PSL battle between the Karachi Kings and the Lahore Qalandars will take place on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Cantt, Pakistan.

Date Thursday, May 22, 2025 Time 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT Venue Gaddafi Stadium Location Lahore Cantt, Pakistan

How to watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the PSL match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Karachi Kings Team News

David Warner and James Vince will once again be vital up top, with both capable of setting the tone with calculated aggression. Warner’s 43 off 28 was the lone bright spot in their last outing, but Tim Seifert and Khushdil Shah offer depth and muscle in the middle.

The real X-factor might be Irfan Khan, whose blistering 48 off 21 in the previous meeting at this venue helped Karachi get over the line. With Mohammad Nabi offering flexibility both with bat and ball, the Kings' middle order is well-stocked.

Karachi’s bowling will hinge on Mir Hamza and Abbas Afridi for breakthroughs, while the spin threat comes from Khushdil Shah and Nabi. Hasan Ali, though experienced, has struggled for rhythm and may be a potential weak link.

Karachi Kings Probable Playing XI Against Lahore Qalandars

Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), James Vince, Saad Baig, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza

Lahore Qalandars Team News

Fakhar Zaman, with a gutsy 60 off 36 in the last game, remains a key figure alongside Mohammad Naeem, who blazed 22 off just 10 but failed to build on the start. Add Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera, and Sikandar Raza into the middle-order mix, and there’s firepower to turn the tide. Asif Ali brings finishing experience at No. 6, though the experiment of slotting Shakib Al Hasan in at seven hasn't paid off yet.

On the bowling front, Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to marshal the pace attack. Salman Mirza, fresh off a four-wicket haul, and the experienced Haris Rauf offer a solid supporting cast, giving LHQ plenty of firepower with the ball.

Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing XI Against Karachi Kings

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Salman Mirza

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: 45°C

45°C Pitch: Batting-friendly

Expect hot, dry conditions, with the mercury touching 45°C during the day, though it should ease a bit come match time. Rain won’t be a factor, and the pitch promises a fair contest between bat and ball. With an average first-innings score of 155 here lately, anything above 180 will be gold dust.