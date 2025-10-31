How to watch Kansas State vs Texas Tech NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 13Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1) hit the road for a Big 12 clash against the Kansas State Wildcats (4-4) on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Kansas State comes into the matchup at .500 overall and 3-2 in conference play after cruising past in-state rival Kansas 42-17 last week. The Wildcats held a slim 21-14 lead at the break before taking full control in the second half to seal the comfortable victory.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech continues to roll, sitting at 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in Big 12 play following a dominant 42-0 shutout over Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders jumped out to a commanding 28-0 lead by halftime and coasted the rest of the way, putting together one of their most complete performances of the season.

Kansas State vs Texas Tech: Date and kick-off time

The Kansas State will take on the Texas Tech in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Bill Snyder Family Stadium Location Manhattan, Kansas

How to watch Kansas State vs Texas Tech on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Kansas State vs Texas Tech news & key players

Kansas State Wildcats team news

For Kansas State, Avery Johnson continues to shine, completing 151 of 240 passes for 1,792 yards with 15 touchdowns and just two picks while adding 255 yards and five scores with his legs. Joe Jackson has been the workhorse on the ground, rushing for 382 yards and a touchdown on 95 carries, while DeVon Rice (91 yards, three TDs) and Dylan Edwards (205 yards, two TDs) have provided valuable support in limited snaps.

Jayce Brown leads the Wildcats’ receiving corps with 36 catches for 577 yards and four touchdowns. Jaron Tibbs (403 yards, three TDs), tight end Garrett Oakley (271 yards, four TDs), and Jerand Bradley (178 yards, two TDs) round out a well-balanced passing attack. Kicker Luis Rodriguez has been dependable, drilling all 30 of his extra point attempts and 10 of 11 field goals, including a long of 51 yards. However, the Wildcats will be without Dylan Edwards, who is expected to miss the game with an ankle injury.

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

Behren Morton has been the engine behind Texas Tech’s offense this season, completing 104 of 152 passes for 1,501 yards with 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Behind him, Will Hammond has served as a capable backup, throwing for 680 yards and seven touchdowns on 69-of-109 passing while adding 299 rushing yards and five scores on the ground before a season-ending knee injury against Oklahoma State. Mitch Griffis has also contributed with 212 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a rushing score, while Holden Phillips has seen limited action.

On the ground, Cameron Dickey has been the go-to option, racking up 678 yards and nine touchdowns on 113 carries. J’Koby Williams (390 yards, four TDs) and Adam Hill (212 yards) have chipped in as part of a deep backfield rotation. Through the air, Coy Eakin (34 catches, 455 yards, four TDs) and Caleb Douglas (33 receptions, 512 yards, two TDs) headline a balanced receiving corps, while Reggie Virgil (32 catches, 363 yards, five TDs), Terrance Carter Jr. (297 yards, five TDs), and Williams (295 yards, TD) provide plenty of secondary options. In the kicking game, Stone Harrington has converted all 21 extra points and eight of 11 field goals, including a season-long 58-yarder. Upton Bellenfant has gone 14-for-16 on PATs and six-for-six on field goals, while Ian Hershey remains perfect on two extra point attempts.

Morton is questionable for Saturday’s matchup after sustaining an undisclosed injury against Kansas, and with Hammond sidelined for the rest of the season, Griffis could get the starting nod if Morton can’t go. Depth receivers Tristian Gentry and Roy Alexander are also listed as questionable.