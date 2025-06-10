+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Boston Red Sox v New York YankeesGetty Images Sport
Stream FanDuel Kansas CityStream YES Network
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

A fresh three-game set between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees is set to get underway Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, with both clubs looking to bounce back from frustrating weekends.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

The Yankees are back on the road after a high-profile showdown against the rival Red Sox at Yankee Stadium ended in disappointment. New York dropped two of three in the series, capped off by an 11-7 loss in the Sunday night finale. Despite Aaron Judge launching his 22nd and 23rd homers of the season in that game, the Bombers were outslugged and left the Bronx looking to reset.

Kansas City, meanwhile, returns home following a tough road series of their own. The Royals lost two out of three to a struggling White Sox team in Chicago but avoided being swept thanks to a 7-5 win on Sunday. The bats came alive in the finale, racking up 16 hits, including long balls from Sal Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. On the mound, Michael Lorenzen turned in a gem, tossing six shutout innings and surrendering just one hit. With the victory, the Royals nudged back above .500, improving to 34-32 on the campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals vs the New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: TBS
  • Local TV Channel: FDSKC and YES
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Kansas City Royals will take on the New York Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

DateTuesday, June 10, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
VenueKauffman Stadium
LocationKansas City, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players

Kansas City Royals team news

New York Yankees team news

Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04/17/25MLBNew York YankeesKansas City Royals4 – 3
04/16/25MLBNew York YankeesKansas City Royals4 – 2
04/15/25MLBNew York YankeesKansas City Royals4 – 1
10/11/24MLBKansas City RoyalsNew York Yankees1 – 3
10/10/24MLBKansas City RoyalsNew York Yankees2 – 3
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta