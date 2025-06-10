How to watch Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

A fresh three-game set between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees is set to get underway Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, with both clubs looking to bounce back from frustrating weekends.
The Yankees are back on the road after a high-profile showdown against the rival Red Sox at Yankee Stadium ended in disappointment. New York dropped two of three in the series, capped off by an 11-7 loss in the Sunday night finale. Despite Aaron Judge launching his 22nd and 23rd homers of the season in that game, the Bombers were outslugged and left the Bronx looking to reset.
Kansas City, meanwhile, returns home following a tough road series of their own. The Royals lost two out of three to a struggling White Sox team in Chicago but avoided being swept thanks to a 7-5 win on Sunday. The bats came alive in the finale, racking up 16 hits, including long balls from Sal Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. On the mound, Michael Lorenzen turned in a gem, tossing six shutout innings and surrendering just one hit. With the victory, the Royals nudged back above .500, improving to 34-32 on the campaign.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals vs the New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: TBS
- Local TV Channel: FDSKC and YES
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time
The Kansas City Royals will take on the New York Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
|Date
|Tuesday, June 10, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Kauffman Stadium
|Location
|Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players
Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|04/17/25
|MLB
|New York Yankees
|Kansas City Royals
|4 – 3
|04/16/25
|MLB
|New York Yankees
|Kansas City Royals
|4 – 2
|04/15/25
|MLB
|New York Yankees
|Kansas City Royals
|4 – 1
|10/11/24
|MLB
|Kansas City Royals
|New York Yankees
|1 – 3
|10/10/24
|MLB
|Kansas City Royals
|New York Yankees
|2 – 3