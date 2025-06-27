+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Baltimore Orioles v Kansas City RoyalsGetty Images Sport
Stream FanDuel Kansas CityStream SportsNet LA
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will travel to Kauffman Stadium on Friday night to begin a weekend set against the Kansas City Royals, with big bats Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr. poised to headline the offensive action.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

The Dodgers arrive riding a four-game winning streak, having closed out their homestand with a win over the Nationals before sweeping the Rockies on the road. Los Angeles appears to be hitting its stride, and the timing couldn’t be better as they continue their push atop the National League.

Kansas City, meanwhile, enters the series trending in the opposite direction. The Royals have dropped five straight and are starting to lose ground in the AL Central race. With a powerhouse opponent like the Dodgers rolling into town, the Royals will be eager to snap their skid and regain some footing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Local TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSWI
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

DateFriday, June 27, 2025
First-Pitch Time8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
VenueKauffman Stadium
LocationKansas City, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players

Kansas City Royals team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers Series info

Game 2

DateSaturday, June 28, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:10 p.m. ET
Starting Pitcher (Royals)Seth Lugo
Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)Shohei Ohtani
TV ChannelFDSKC and SportsNet LA
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateSunday, June 29, 2025
First-Pitch Time2:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Royals)Kris Bubic
Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)TBC
TV ChannelFDSKC and SportsNet LA
LivestreamFubo

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
23.02.25STLos Angeles DodgersKansas City Royals10 – 11
17.06.24MLBLos Angeles DodgersKansas City Royals3 – 0
16.06.24MLBLos Angeles DodgersKansas City Royals2 – 7
15.06.24MLBLos Angeles DodgersKansas City Royals4 – 3
02.07.23MLBKansas City RoyalsLos Angeles Dodgers9 – 1
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta