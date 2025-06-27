How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will travel to Kauffman Stadium on Friday night to begin a weekend set against the Kansas City Royals, with big bats Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr. poised to headline the offensive action.

The Dodgers arrive riding a four-game winning streak, having closed out their homestand with a win over the Nationals before sweeping the Rockies on the road. Los Angeles appears to be hitting its stride, and the timing couldn’t be better as they continue their push atop the National League.

Kansas City, meanwhile, enters the series trending in the opposite direction. The Royals have dropped five straight and are starting to lose ground in the AL Central race. With a powerhouse opponent like the Dodgers rolling into town, the Royals will be eager to snap their skid and regain some footing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Local TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSWI

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Friday, June 27, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players

Kansas City Royals team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers Series info

Game 2

Date Saturday, June 28, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 p.m. ET Starting Pitcher (Royals) Seth Lugo Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Shohei Ohtani TV Channel FDSKC and SportsNet LA Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, June 29, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Royals) Kris Bubic Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) TBC TV Channel FDSKC and SportsNet LA Livestream Fubo

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record