How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will travel to Kauffman Stadium on Friday night to begin a weekend set against the Kansas City Royals, with big bats Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr. poised to headline the offensive action.
The Dodgers arrive riding a four-game winning streak, having closed out their homestand with a win over the Nationals before sweeping the Rockies on the road. Los Angeles appears to be hitting its stride, and the timing couldn’t be better as they continue their push atop the National League.
Kansas City, meanwhile, enters the series trending in the opposite direction. The Royals have dropped five straight and are starting to lose ground in the AL Central race. With a powerhouse opponent like the Dodgers rolling into town, the Royals will be eager to snap their skid and regain some footing.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: Fox Sports 1
- Local TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSWI
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Kansas City Royals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
|Date
|Friday, June 27, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Kauffman Stadium
|Location
|Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players
Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Saturday, June 28, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:10 p.m. ET
|Starting Pitcher (Royals)
|Seth Lugo
|Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)
|Shohei Ohtani
|TV Channel
|FDSKC and SportsNet LA
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Sunday, June 29, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|2:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Royals)
|Kris Bubic
|Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)
|TBC
|TV Channel
|FDSKC and SportsNet LA
|Livestream
|Fubo
Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|23.02.25
|ST
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Kansas City Royals
|10 – 11
|17.06.24
|MLB
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Kansas City Royals
|3 – 0
|16.06.24
|MLB
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Kansas City Royals
|2 – 7
|15.06.24
|MLB
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Kansas City Royals
|4 – 3
|02.07.23
|MLB
|Kansas City Royals
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|9 – 1