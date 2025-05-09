How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals vs the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox (19-19) are heading to the Midwest this Friday to open a weekend set against the surging Kansas City Royals (22-16) at Kauffman Stadium.

Meanwhile, across town, the Boston Red Sox are hitting the road after wrapping up a mixed bag of results at Fenway Park. They dropped two of three matchups against the Minnesota Twins but rebounded to take two out of three from the Texas Rangers, splitting their recent homestand with a 3-3 record.

Out in the heartland, the Kansas City Royals are riding a serious wave of momentum. The Royals extended their winning streak to six straight by taking their last two games against the Baltimore Orioles and then steamrolling the Chicago White Sox in a four-game sweep. Kansas City is surging with confidence as they continue their early-season push.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals vs the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSKC and NESN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Friday, May 9, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Kansas City Royals team news

The Royals will counter with veteran righty Michael Lorenzen, who’s set to make his eighth start of the campaign. He’s 3-3 with a serviceable start to the year as Kansas City continues to exceed expectations.

Offensively, the Royals have been powered by Bobby Witt Jr., who leads the team with 23 RBIs. Maikel Garcia has been a model of consistency at the dish, hitting a team-best .326. Vinnie Pasquantino has delivered the pop, pacing Kansas City in both home runs (6) and RBIs (23). Jonathan India has added depth with a .237 average, seven doubles, and 20 walks.

Boston Red Sox team news

Boston will hand the ball to right-hander Dobbins, who is slated to make his fourth start of the year. The 24-year-old owns a 2-1 record with a 3.78 ERA over 16 2/3 innings, having fanned 13 batters so far this season.

At the plate, Alex Bregman has been the centerpiece of the Red Sox offense. He leads the club in home runs (9), RBIs (30), and is hitting at a stellar .318 clip, all team highs. Wilyer Abreu has also made his presence felt, boasting a .561 slugging percentage and matching Bregman with nine long balls while driving in 25 runs. Rafael Devers has tallied 37 hits and carries a slash line of .255/.379/.455, while Jarren Duran has been steady with 43 hits and an on-base percentage of .311 to pair with a .398 slugging mark.

Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record