How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Boston Red Sox (19-19) are heading to the Midwest this Friday to open a weekend set against the surging Kansas City Royals (22-16) at Kauffman Stadium.
Meanwhile, across town, the Boston Red Sox are hitting the road after wrapping up a mixed bag of results at Fenway Park. They dropped two of three matchups against the Minnesota Twins but rebounded to take two out of three from the Texas Rangers, splitting their recent homestand with a 3-3 record.
Out in the heartland, the Kansas City Royals are riding a serious wave of momentum. The Royals extended their winning streak to six straight by taking their last two games against the Baltimore Orioles and then steamrolling the Chicago White Sox in a four-game sweep. Kansas City is surging with confidence as they continue their early-season push.
Local TV Channel: FDSKC and NESN
Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Kansas City Royals will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Date
Friday, May 9, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
Venue
Kauffman Stadium
Location
Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players
Kansas City Royals team news
The Royals will counter with veteran righty Michael Lorenzen, who’s set to make his eighth start of the campaign. He’s 3-3 with a serviceable start to the year as Kansas City continues to exceed expectations.
Offensively, the Royals have been powered by Bobby Witt Jr., who leads the team with 23 RBIs. Maikel Garcia has been a model of consistency at the dish, hitting a team-best .326. Vinnie Pasquantino has delivered the pop, pacing Kansas City in both home runs (6) and RBIs (23). Jonathan India has added depth with a .237 average, seven doubles, and 20 walks.
Boston Red Sox team news
Boston will hand the ball to right-hander Dobbins, who is slated to make his fourth start of the year. The 24-year-old owns a 2-1 record with a 3.78 ERA over 16 2/3 innings, having fanned 13 batters so far this season.
At the plate, Alex Bregman has been the centerpiece of the Red Sox offense. He leads the club in home runs (9), RBIs (30), and is hitting at a stellar .318 clip, all team highs. Wilyer Abreu has also made his presence felt, boasting a .561 slugging percentage and matching Bregman with nine long balls while driving in 25 runs. Rafael Devers has tallied 37 hits and carries a slash line of .255/.379/.455, while Jarren Duran has been steady with 43 hits and an on-base percentage of .311 to pair with a .398 slugging mark.
Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
08/08/24
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Boston Red Sox
8 – 4
08/07/24
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Boston Red Sox
5 – 6
08/06/24
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Boston Red Sox
5 – 9
07/14/24
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Kansas City Royals
5 – 4
07/14/24
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Kansas City Royals
5 – 0