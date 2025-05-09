+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals vs the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox (19-19) are heading to the Midwest this Friday to open a weekend set against the surging Kansas City Royals (22-16) at Kauffman Stadium.

Meanwhile, across town, the Boston Red Sox are hitting the road after wrapping up a mixed bag of results at Fenway Park. They dropped two of three matchups against the Minnesota Twins but rebounded to take two out of three from the Texas Rangers, splitting their recent homestand with a 3-3 record.

Out in the heartland, the Kansas City Royals are riding a serious wave of momentum. The Royals extended their winning streak to six straight by taking their last two games against the Baltimore Orioles and then steamrolling the Chicago White Sox in a four-game sweep. Kansas City is surging with confidence as they continue their early-season push.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals vs the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSKC and NESN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date

Friday, May 9, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT

Venue

Kauffman Stadium

Location

Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Kansas City Royals team news

The Royals will counter with veteran righty Michael Lorenzen, who’s set to make his eighth start of the campaign. He’s 3-3 with a serviceable start to the year as Kansas City continues to exceed expectations.

Offensively, the Royals have been powered by Bobby Witt Jr., who leads the team with 23 RBIs. Maikel Garcia has been a model of consistency at the dish, hitting a team-best .326. Vinnie Pasquantino has delivered the pop, pacing Kansas City in both home runs (6) and RBIs (23). Jonathan India has added depth with a .237 average, seven doubles, and 20 walks.

Boston Red Sox team news

Boston will hand the ball to right-hander Dobbins, who is slated to make his fourth start of the year. The 24-year-old owns a 2-1 record with a 3.78 ERA over 16 2/3 innings, having fanned 13 batters so far this season.

At the plate, Alex Bregman has been the centerpiece of the Red Sox offense. He leads the club in home runs (9), RBIs (30), and is hitting at a stellar .318 clip, all team highs. Wilyer Abreu has also made his presence felt, boasting a .561 slugging percentage and matching Bregman with nine long balls while driving in 25 runs. Rafael Devers has tallied 37 hits and carries a slash line of .255/.379/.455, while Jarren Duran has been steady with 43 hits and an on-base percentage of .311 to pair with a .398 slugging mark.

Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

08/08/24

MLB

Kansas City Royals

Boston Red Sox

8 – 4

08/07/24

MLB

Kansas City Royals

Boston Red Sox

5 – 6

08/06/24

MLB

Kansas City Royals

Boston Red Sox

5 – 9

07/14/24

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Kansas City Royals

5 – 4

07/14/24

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Kansas City Royals

5 – 0

