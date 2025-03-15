+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Kansas City Current vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kansas City Current will take on Portland Thorns in their NWSL season opener at the CPKC Stadium on Saturday.

Kansas City reached the semi-finals last year but lost to eventual winners Orlando Pride. They will have their hopes high for the new season.

Portland Thorns also enjoyed a good season in 2024, where they reached the quarter-finals of the playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN and ABC in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Kansas City Current vs Portland Thorns kick-off time

The match will be played at the CPKC Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.45 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Kansas City Current team news

The Current are looking to build on their strong performance from last season, where they narrowly missed a championship run by falling in the semifinals.

With key players like Temwa Chawinga, who won the Golden Boot and MVP in 2024, and new additions like Brazilian Olympic silver medalist Lorena, the team is poised for a title push.

Portland Thorns team news

Following an up-and-down 2024 season, the Thorns have revamped their roster with significant off-season additions, including forward Deyna Castellanos and defender Sam Hiatt. The team also welcomes back key players, such as midfielder Sam Coffey, who has been named captain for the 2025 season, and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

11

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

