How to watch today's Juventus vs Venezia Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Venezia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Venezia in the Serie A game at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Neither of these two teams are where they want to be in the league standings at this stage of the season. Sixth-placed Juventus finally managed to win a game after four back-to-back draws across all competitions. Venezia, down in 20th, are on a terrible run, having managed to win only two games this season so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Venezia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Venezia kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Andrea Cambiaso remains a doubt for the upcoming clash against Venezia as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, Nico Gonzalez is nearing full fitness but is not yet ready to feature. Long-term absentees Juan Cabal and Bremer, both sidelined with ACL injuries, will again miss out, alongside Arkadiusz Milik.

Venezia team news

For Venezia, Eusebio Di Francesco will have to navigate the game without Alfred Duncan and Richie Sagrado, both ruled out due to injuries.

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links