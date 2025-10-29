+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoUdinese
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Juventus vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventushost Udinese at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday in the Serie A

The Bianconeri will be eager to bounce back at home after a narrow defeat to Lazio, while Udinese arrive off a 3-2 win over Lecce and sit just a point below Juventus in the mid-table. Juventus maintain a strong historical record in this fixture, but their recent poor form will give hope for the visitors. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
DAZNWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Udinese kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 1.30 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Udinese lineups

JuventusHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestUDI
16
M. Di Gregorio
4
F. Gatti
6
L. Kelly
15
P. Kalulu
27
A. Cambiaso
5
C
M. Locatelli
18
F. Kostic
22
W. McKennie
10
K. Yildiz
20
I. Openda
9
D. Vlahovic
40
M. Okoye
27
C. Kabasele
28
O. Solet
2
S. Goglichidze
14
A. Atta
24
J. Piotrowski
19
K. Ehizibue
8
C
J. Karlstroem
11
H. Kamara
10
N. Zaniolo
9
K. Davis

3-5-2

UDIAway team crest

JUV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Brambilla

UDI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Runjaic

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Juventus team news

Juventus remain without Brazilian centre-back Bremer and Colombian wing-back Juan Cabal as both continue their recovery from injuries.

Interim coach Massimo Brambilla is otherwise expected to have a full complement of players available for selection.

Udinese team news

Leading scorer Keinan Davis is expected to spearhead the visitors’ frontline, with Nicolo Zaniolo likely joining him in attack.

Udinese will again be missing Danish defender Thomas Kristensen, who continues to nurse a thigh injury.

Form

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

UDI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

JUV

Last 5 matches

UDI

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

8

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

Useful links

