How to watch today's Juventus vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Juventushost Udinese at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday in the Serie A.

The Bianconeri will be eager to bounce back at home after a narrow defeat to Lazio, while Udinese arrive off a 3-2 win over Lecce and sit just a point below Juventus in the mid-table. Juventus maintain a strong historical record in this fixture, but their recent poor form will give hope for the visitors.

How to watch Juventus vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Udinese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 1.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus remain without Brazilian centre-back Bremer and Colombian wing-back Juan Cabal as both continue their recovery from injuries.

Interim coach Massimo Brambilla is otherwise expected to have a full complement of players available for selection.

Udinese team news

Leading scorer Keinan Davis is expected to spearhead the visitors’ frontline, with Nicolo Zaniolo likely joining him in attack.

Udinese will again be missing Danish defender Thomas Kristensen, who continues to nurse a thigh injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

