Champions League
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoSporting CP
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Juventus vs Sporting Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Juventus and Sporting CP, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventusface Sporting CP at the Allianz Stadium, Turin, on Tuesday in a critical UEFA Champions League matchday four fixture. 

Juventus are under new management with Luciano Spalletti and need a win to revive a disappointing European campaign, as they have just two points from three matches. 

Sporting CP, in a stronger group form with six points, come in with a blend of youthful pace and tactical discipline and are looking to maintain their standing in the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

How to watch Juventus vs Sporting CP online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, VIX, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium, Turin, on Tuesday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Sporting CP lineups

JuventusHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestSCP
16
M. Di Gregorio
15
P. Kalulu
4
F. Gatti
8
T. Koopmeiners
22
W. McKennie
27
A. Cambiaso
5
C
M. Locatelli
7
C. Conceicao
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
10
K. Yildiz
9
D. Vlahovic
1
R. Silva
25
G. Inacio
20
M. Araujo
26
O. Diomande
13
G. Vagiannidis
42
C
M. Hjulmand
17
Trincao
8
P. Goncalves
7
G. Quenda
52
J. Simoes
89
F. Ioannidis

4-2-3-1

SCPAway team crest

JUV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

SCP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Borges

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Juventus team news

Juventus remain without South American defenders Bremer and Juan Cabal, who are still recovering from their respective injuries.

However, there is a chance that both Kenan Yildiz and Lloyd Kelly could return to the matchday squad after sitting out last weekend.

Sporting CP team news

For Sporting, long-term casualties Nuno Santos and Daniel Bragança are still unavailable, while Zeno Debast continues to be a fitness concern.

Right-back Iván Fresneda was forced off with an apparent injury on Friday.

Form

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SCP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

JUV

Last 4 matches

SCP

2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

5

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/4
Both teams scored
3/4

Standings

Useful links

