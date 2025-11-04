How to watch today's Juventus vs Sporting Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Juventusface Sporting CP at the Allianz Stadium, Turin, on Tuesday in a critical UEFA Champions League matchday four fixture.

Juventus are under new management with Luciano Spalletti and need a win to revive a disappointing European campaign, as they have just two points from three matches.

Sporting CP, in a stronger group form with six points, come in with a blend of youthful pace and tactical discipline and are looking to maintain their standing in the group.

Juventus vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium, Turin, on Tuesday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus remain without South American defenders Bremer and Juan Cabal, who are still recovering from their respective injuries.

However, there is a chance that both Kenan Yildiz and Lloyd Kelly could return to the matchday squad after sitting out last weekend.

Sporting CP team news

For Sporting, long-term casualties Nuno Santos and Daniel Bragança are still unavailable, while Zeno Debast continues to be a fitness concern.

Right-back Iván Fresneda was forced off with an apparent injury on Friday.

