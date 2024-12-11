How to watch today's Juventus vs Manchester City Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Juventus and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Manchester City in the Champions League at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

Both these teams have struggled to get going at the continental stage. Juventus are 20th in the standings, whereas as City are 18th.

Both teams have only managed two wins from their first five games and are currently level on points. They will be desperate to get more wins in the bag.

Juventus vs Manchester City kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus have recently seen their injury list shrink, with star striker Dusan Vlahovic making his return on Saturday after three weeks out with a thigh issue, and Nicolo Savona also back in action.

However, Nico Gonzalez, Weston McKennie, and former City midfielder Douglas Luiz remain unavailable, along with ACL injury victims Juan Cabal and Bremer.

Manchester City team news

Pep Guardiola hopes to have Phil Foden available after the England international missed the draw with Crystal Palace due to bronchitis.

City are dealing with several injury concerns, including Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji.

John Stones and Mateo Kovacic remain sidelined, while Rodri and Oscar Bobb are out with long-term injuries.

