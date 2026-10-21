Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and Rennes will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Juventus vs Rennes is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Juventus host Rennes at Allianz Stadium in Turin in a Europa League fixture that arrives at a difficult moment for the Italian side. The Bianconeri come into this game under pressure, and the stakes at home feel heavier than usual.

Juventus suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat to Lazio in Serie A on October 18, a result that left them eighth in the Italian top flight. Goals from Provstgaard, Isaksen, and Dele-Bashiru exposed a side that controlled possession but could not convert it into genuine threat, managing only two shots on target across ninety minutes. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was vocal in his frustration after the final whistle, and defender Gleison Bremer publicly called on his teammates to take responsibility on the pitch.

Manager Luciano Spalletti was suspended for that Lazio defeat, and questions about how his tactical instructions translate to match-day performance have followed the squad into this week. The pressure is real, and a Europa League night at home offers a chance at redemption.

Juventus do hold a strong position in the Europa League standings, sitting top of the table heading into this fixture. That form in Europe contrasts sharply with their domestic inconsistency and gives this match a different kind of weight.

Rennes arrive having lost 4-3 to Paris FC in Ligue 1 on October 18 in a chaotic seven-goal encounter that saw four penalties awarded. That result will sting, but Franck Haise's side have shown they can compete at this level, and defender Charlie Cresswell has spoken openly about the club's belief that they can go deep in this competition.

Rennes sit 13th in the Europa League table, which means they need a result in Turin to keep their European ambitions alive. Cresswell's confidence in the squad is clear, but the task against a Juventus side desperate to restore confidence on home soil will test that belief.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Juventus vs Rennes live.

How to watch Juventus vs Rennes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luciano Spalletti takes charge of Juventus for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Franck Haise leads Rennes into the match, but detailed team news for the away side is also unavailable at this stage. Updates on injuries and availability will follow as the game approaches.

Form

Juventus have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home defeat to Lazio in Serie A, a result that followed a 1-2 Europa League win away at Celta Vigo. Earlier in that run, Juventus drew 1-1 with Cagliari and beat Atalanta 2-0, giving them a mixed picture of six goals scored and five conceded across the five games.

Rennes have won two, lost two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Ligue 1 defeat to Paris FC, which came after a 2-1 Europa League victory over OFI Crete. Rennes also recorded a strong 4-1 win against Auxerre during this period, though heavy losses to Lyon and Laval in earlier fixtures show inconsistency. Across the five games, they scored ten goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Juventus and Rennes is available for this fixture.

Standings

In the Europa League, Juventus sit top of the table, putting them in a strong position to progress, while Rennes are placed 13th, meaning they need points from this fixture to keep their campaign on track.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Rennes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: