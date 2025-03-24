+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification AFC
GOAL

How to watch today's Japan vs Saudi Arabia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification AFC match between Japan and Saudi Arabia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan will take on Saudi Arabia in the World Cup qualifier at the Saitama Stadium on Tuesday.

Japan beat Bahrain 2-0 in their most recent outing and secured a ticket to the World Cup. They will still want to keep their winning run going when they host Saudi Arabia.

With three rounds remaining, Saudi Arabia are still in with a chance but they cannot afford to drop any more points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Japan vs Saudi Arabia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Japan vs Saudi Arabia kick-off time

World Cup Qualification AFC - 3rd Round Grp. C

The match will be played at the Saitama Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 5.35 am GMT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Japan team news

Japan will be without midfielder Hidemasa Morita and forward Ayase Ueda, both of whom withdrew from the squad due to injury. Their absences will force adjustments in Hajime Moriyasu’s lineup.

Saudi Arabia team news

Head coach Hervé Renard is likely to be without Roma defender Saud Abdulhamid, who sustained a muscle injury during the victory over China.

Al-Ittihad center-back Hassan Kadesh also limped off in that match, making his availability for Tuesday’s fixture uncertain.

Form

JPN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

KSA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

JPN

Last 5 matches

KSA

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

Useful links

