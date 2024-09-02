How to watch today's Japan vs New Zealand Women's U20 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between Japan and New Zealand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan will face New Zealand in their first group game of the U20 Women's World Cup at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo on Monday.

Japan were the world U-20 champions back in 2018 but failed to defend that title last time out. They lost the final against Spain and now will firmly be back in the hunt for their second World Cup victory.

New Zealand have not managed to go past the group stage in most of their World Cup appearances. Their best finish was a quarter-final appearance back in 2014. It will be difficult to repeat that performance but they will be hoping to cause more than few shocks in trying to do so.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Japan vs New Zealand U20 Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Japan and New Zealand will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Japan vs New Zealand U20 Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 9pm ET Venue: Estadio Metropolitano de Techo

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Japan and New Zealand will be played at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET on Monday in the US.

Team news & squads

Japan U20 team news

Japan are a powerhouse in this category, having competed in eight FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cups and clinching the title in 2018. Head coach Michihasa Kano's squad is primarily composed of home talent, with just four players currently playing abroad.

Japan U20 Women possible XI: Okuma, Yoneda, Sasaki, Okamura, Shiragaki, Amano, Matsunaga, Ujihara, Hayashi, Matsukubo, Hijikata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okuma, Iwasaki, Wulf Defenders: Kashimura, Okamura, Yoneda, Sasaki, Koyama, Shiragaki Midfielders: Hayashi, Tsunoda, Oyama, Ujihara, Kubota, Hayama, Amano, Matsunaga, Itamura Forwards: Sasai, Matsukubo, Hijikata

New Zealand U20 Women team news

Head coach Leon Birnie has assembled a formidable team for the tournament, featuring Milly Clegg and Ruby Nathan, both of whom have earned caps for the Football Ferns.

Aimee Danieli, Manaia Elliott, and Emma Pijnenburg have also received call-ups to senior national team squads.

New Zealand U20 Women possible XI: Danieli, McMeeken, McMillan, Findlay, Green, Brazendale, Ingham, Errington, Page, Nathan, Clegg

Position Players Goalkeepers: Danieli, Iro, Bennett Defenders: McMeeken, Haering, McCann, Green, Trewhitt Midfielders: Findlay, Pijnenburg, Bercelli, Errington, Elliott, Colpi, Brazendale, Ingham, Benson, Page Forwards: McMillan, Clegg, Nathan

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between these two teams.

