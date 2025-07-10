How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic: Livestream, TV schedule and start time for Wimbledon Semi-final

GOAL has you covered with all key details about Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Semi-final, from broadcast info, start time and form.

Despite nursing an injury, Jannik Sinner, the world’s top-ranked player, has powered his way into the Wimbledon semifinals for the second time in his career.

But waiting for him is a towering test — none other than Novak Djokovic, one of the greatest grass-court players the sport has ever seen.

This showdown is a sequel to their Roland Garros semifinal earlier this year, where Sinner stunned Djokovic in straight sets to book a place in his first French Open final.

However, the scene shifts dramatically now to SW19, Djokovic’s personal fortress. The Serbian maestro has lifted the Wimbledon trophy seven times and is gunning for a seventh straight final appearance at the All England Club.

Djokovic holds a 2-0 record over Sinner at Wimbledon, having beaten him in the 2022 quarterfinals and the 2023 semis. But with Sinner carrying a knock from his Round of 16 clash against Grigor Dimitrov, will the Italian be able to flip the script? Or will Djokovic once again prove untouchable on the hallowed grass?

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Semi-final, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results.

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Semi-final date, start time

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Category: Men's Singles | Stage: Semi-final

Men's Singles | Semi-final Venue: Centre Court (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England)

Centre Court (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England) Surface: Outdoor Grass

Outdoor Grass Timings: 10:30 am ET or 7:30 am PT

Jannik Sinner will continue his Wimbledon campaign against Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic, with their semi-final clash at Centre Court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, penciled in for Friday, July 11, 2025. The game is set for 10:30 am ET or 7:30 am PT for fans in the United States.

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Semi-final live on TV & online

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fans eager to catch Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic in semi-final action at Wimbledon can tune in live via ESPN and the Tennis Channel, which will provide full coverage of the tournament.

For those who prefer to stream matches on the move, the Grand Slam will be available live on both Fubo, which offers a 7-day free-trial to new members.

Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 results, scores so far

First round: vs Luca Nardi 6-4 6-3 6-0

vs Luca Nardi 6-4 6-3 6-0 Second round : vs Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3

: vs Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3 Third round: vs Pedro Martinez 6-1 6-3 6-1

vs Pedro Martinez 6-1 6-3 6-1 Fourth round: vs Grigor Dimitrov 3-6 5-7 2-2 walkover

vs Grigor Dimitrov 3-6 5-7 2-2 walkover Quarter-final: vs Ben Shelton 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon results, scores so far

First round: vs Alexandre Muller 6-1 6-7(7) 6-2 6-2

vs Alexandre Muller 6-1 6-7(7) 6-2 6-2 Second round: vs Dan Evans 6-3 6-2 6-0

vs Dan Evans 6-3 6-2 6-0 Third round: vs Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 6-0 6-4

vs Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 6-0 6-4 Fourth round: vs Alex de Minaur 1-6 6-4 6-4 6-4

vs Alex de Minaur 1-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 Quarter-final: vs Flavio Cobolli 6-7(6) 6-2 7-5 6-4

Useful links