How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton: Livestream, TV schedule and start time for Wimbledon Quarterfinal

GOAL has you covered with all key details about Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton Wimbledon Quarterfinal, from broadcast info, start time and form.

Jannik Sinner is into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive year, but his path this time came with a stroke of fortune. The world No. 1 was trailing Grigor Dimitrov by two sets when the Bulgarian was forced to retire due to injury, handing the Italian safe passage into the last eight.

However, Sinner didn’t escape without concern—he took a nasty tumble during the match and has since undergone an MRI scan. All eyes will be on his Tuesday training session to assess whether the knock affects his readiness for his next clash.

Standing in his way is Ben Shelton, the big-hitting American who’s built a reputation as one of the game’s most explosive servers. The world No. 10 rallied impressively in his previous match, bouncing back from a set down to sweep past Lorenzo Sonego in style.

Though Sinner remains the heavy favorite, Shelton could sense an opportunity if the top seed isn't fully fit. With two powerhouse servers facing off, the margins could be razor thin—especially if Sinner’s movement is limited.

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton Wimbledon Quarterfinal date, start time

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Category: Men's Singles

Men's Singles Venue: Centre Court (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England)

Centre Court (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England) Surface: Outdoor Grass

Outdoor Grass Timings: 9:30 am ET or 6:30 am PT

Ben Shelton will continue his Wimbledon campaign against Jannik Sinner, with their quarter-final clash at Centre Court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, penciled in for Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The game is set for 9:30 am ET or 6:30 am PT for fans in the United States.

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton Wimbledon Quarterfinal live on TV & online

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fans eager to catch Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton in quarterfinal action at Wimbledon can tune in live via ESPN and the Tennis Channel, which will provide full coverage of the tournament.

For those who prefer to stream matches on the move, the Grand Slam will be available live on both Fubo, which offers a 7-day free-trial to new members.

Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 results, scores so far

First round: vs Luca Nardi 6-4 6-3 6-0

vs Luca Nardi 6-4 6-3 6-0 Second round : vs Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3

: vs Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3 Third round: vs Pedro Martinez 6-1 6-3 6-1

vs Pedro Martinez 6-1 6-3 6-1 Fourth round: vs Grigor Dimitrov 3-6 5-7 2-2 walkover

Ben Shelton Wimbledon results, scores so far

First round: vs Alex Bolt 6-4 7-6(1) 7-6(4)

vs Alex Bolt 6-4 7-6(1) 7-6(4) Second round: vs Rinky Hijikata 6-2 7-5 6-4

vs Rinky Hijikata 6-2 7-5 6-4 Third round: vs Marton Fucsovics 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2

vs Marton Fucsovics 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 Fourth round: vs Lorenzo Sonego 3-6 6-1 7-6(1) 7-5

