How to watch today's Jamaica vs Guatemala CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Jamaica and Guatemala, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jamaica and Guatemala clash in their Group C opener at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Reggae Boyz enter as strong favorites, buoyed by recent dominance over Guatemala and a robust defensive record, while Los Chapines aim to reverse a challenging head-to-head trend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Jamaica vs Guatemala online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Jamaica vs Guatemala kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Grp. C Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Jamaica team news

Jamaica enter the Gold Cup in excellent form. Their most recent outing was a commanding 3-0 victory over Guatemala in World Cup qualifying on June 10. Defensively, Jamaica has been rock solid in 2025.

Their Gold Cup pedigree is also impressive, as they have not lost a group stage opener in their last three tournaments and have reached the knockout stages five times in a row. Key players for Jamaica include Warner Brown, who scored twice in the recent qualifier against Guatemala, and the defensive duo of Damion Lowe and Ethan Pinnock, who have anchored a disciplined backline. While defender Mason Holgate is sidelined, the squad remains largely healthy and cohesive.

Guatemala team news

Guatemala, meanwhile, arrive at the tournament with two wins in their last five matches and has shown defensive vulnerabilities, conceding in five of their last six games. Their attack is led by Rubio Rubín, the team’s top scorer with 11 international goals, and Carlos Mejía, who will be central to their efforts to contain Jamaica’s forwards.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links