How to watch today's Jamaica vs Guadeloupe CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Jamaica and Guadeloupe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jamaica and Guadeloupe face off in San Jose on Friday with both teams searching for their first points of the CONCACAF Gold Cup after opening-round defeats.

Jamaica, considered one of the group favorites, suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to Guatemala, while Guadeloupe endured a heavy 5-2 defeat to Panama. The match at PayPal Park is crucial for both sides’ hopes of advancing from Group C, and history favors the Reggae Boyz, who have won all previous meetings between the nations.

How to watch Jamaica vs Guadeloupe online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Jamaica vs Guadeloupe kick-off time

The match will be played in San Jose on Friday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Jamaica team news

Jamaica approach this match with no new injuries or suspensions, allowing head coach Steve McClaren to select from a full-strength squad. The big positive from their last game was the return of Michail Antonio, who made his first appearance since a serious car accident, coming off the bench late against Guatemala.

Defensively, Damion Lowe is set to earn his 75th cap, and Romario Williams could reach 25 appearances for the national team. However, Jamaica is missing a few regulars from the squad, including Isaac Hayden, Ravel Morrison, Jamal Lowe, and Shamar Nicholson, but the core of the team remains intact.

Guadeloupe team news

Guadeloupe also report no fresh injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this contest, and head coach Jocelyn Angloma is expected to stick with his strongest available lineup.

In their defeat to Panama, Yvann Macon made his senior debut, while Jordan Leborgne and Florian David provided the goals, showcasing the team’s ability to threaten on the counter.

Defensive stalwarts Christopher Jullien and Jerome Roussillon remain key figures, and Jullien is the only squad member yet to feature in the tournament.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

JAM Last match GOU 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Guadeloupe 1 - 2 Jamaica 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

