How to watch Italy vs Ireland 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash: Livestream, TV channel, team news & lineups

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Italy vs Ireland 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

After proving they can challenge the heavyweights, Ireland heads to Italy this weekend with a different mission—delivering as favorites.

Despite falling 27-15 to France in Belfast last Saturday, Scott Bemand's squad showed clear signs of progress, even if the late-game collapse proved costly. However, the disappointment of letting victory slip in the final 10 minutes shouldn't overshadow their strides forward since last autumn's WXV campaign.

Bemand and his players made their stance clear post-match—Ireland refuses to settle for moral victories. Their ambition is to close the gap on powerhouses like France and England, and the next step in that evolution is seizing winnable games.

The challenge now is to snap a winless streak against Italy dating back to 2022 and end a Women’s Six Nations drought away from home that stretches to their 2021 opener against Wales. With a trip to Parma ahead, they have a golden opportunity to set things right in this World Cup year.

Italy vs Ireland: Date and start time

The Six Nations between Italy and Ireland will take place at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy, on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Kick-off in Parma is set for 10:00 am ET for fans watching from the United States.

Date Sunday, March 30, 2025 kick-off Time 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT Venue Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Location Parma, Italy

How to watch Italy vs Ireland on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Already a Peacock subscriber but currently outside the U.S.? A reliable VPN like NordVPN can ensure you stay connected and don’t miss a second of the Six Nations action.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Italy vs Ireland team news & starting lineups

Italy team news

Italy will look to build on their strong second-half performances in the Women's Six Nations, having managed to keep England at bay for over half of their encounter.

Typically a winger, Alyssa D’Inca shifted to outside centre against the Red Roses, forging an impressive midfield combination with Beatrice Rigoni.

Italy starting lineup: 15. Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, 14. Aura Muzzo, 13. Alyssa D’Inca, 12. Beatrice Rigoni, 11. Francesca Granzotto, 10. Emma Stevanin, 9. Sofia Stefan; 1. Silvia Turani, 2. Laura Gurioli, 3. Sara Seye, 4. Valeria Fedrighi, 5. Giordana Duca, 6. Beatrice Veronese, 7. Isabella Locatelli, 8. Francesca Sgorobini

Ireland team news

