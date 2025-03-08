How to watch Italy vs Ireland 2025 Six Nations Rugby clash: Livestream, TV channel, team news & lineups

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Six Nations game between Italy vs Ireland - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Ireland's hopes of securing a Grand Slam in this year's Six Nations have been extinguished, and even retaining their championship crown appears uncertain.

However, they still have a role to play in the title race, as a dominant win over Italy in Rome could put pressure on France and England heading into the tournament's final day.

For Italy, there is little at stake beyond pride and avoiding the ignominy of finishing last. Locked in fifth place, the Azzurri cannot climb any higher, but a slip-up could see them overtaken by Wales, who are desperate to avoid the Wooden Spoon. Fresh off a 47-24 defeat to England, the Italians will be determined to end their campaign on a high and achieve back-to-back Six Nations tournaments with multiple wins for the first time in their history.

Ireland's bid for a third consecutive championship took a severe hit with last week’s loss to France, meaning they now require results elsewhere to fall in their favor. Their immediate task, however, is clear—a bonus-point victory is essential to keep their slim title hopes alive.

Italy vs Ireland: Date and start time

The Six Nations Super Saturday kicks off with Italy hosting Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday, March 15, 2025, setting the stage for a thrilling day of rugby. Kick-off in Rome is set for 10:15 am ET for fans watching from the United States.

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 kick-off Time 10:15 am ET/7:15 am PT Venue Stadio Olimpico Location Rome, Italy

How to watch Italy vs Ireland on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Already a Peacock subscriber but currently outside the U.S.? A reliable VPN like NordVPN can ensure you stay connected and don’t miss a second of the Six Nations action.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Italy vs Ireland team news

Italy team news

Italy will head into this clash with a reshuffled lineup, as head coach Gonzalo Quesada makes seven changes for their final match. Notably, captain Michele Lamaro has been demoted to the bench, ending his streak of 24 consecutive Six Nations starts. Manuel Zuliani gets the nod at flanker, having featured as a replacement in each of Italy's last four fixtures.

With Lamaro stepping aside, center Juan Ignacio Brex will lead the team for the second time, having previously captained Italy against New Zealand last November. Meanwhile, Ange Capuozzo returns to the wing following Matt Gallagher's knee injury, prompting Tommaso Allan to reclaim the fullback position.

Italy starting lineup: Allan; Capuozzo, Brex (c), Menoncello, Ioane; P Garbisi, Page-Relo; Fischetti, Lucchesi, Ferrari; Lamb, Ruzza; Negri, Zuliani, L Cannone

Replacements: Nicotera, Spagnolo, Zilocchi, N Cannone, Lamaro, Vintcent, Varney, Marin

Ireland team news

