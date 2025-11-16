+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoIsrael
Zimbru Stadium
team-logoMoldova
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Israel vs Moldova World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Israel and Moldova, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Israel will wrap up their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign by facing Moldova on Sunday at the Zimbru Stadium. 

Both sides are out of contention for qualification, but with pride and a positive finish at stake, an open and attacking match is expected. Israel enters the tie unbeaten in all six previous meetings with Moldova, winning five of them, including a commanding 4-0 win earlier in the group. Historically, matches between the two have produced goals, and Israel notably sees high-scoring outcomes in their recent qualifiers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Israel vs Moldova online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Fox Soccer PlusWatch here
ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, FOX and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Israel vs Moldova kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. I
Zimbru Stadium

The match will be shown live on Sunday at the Zimbru Stadium, with kick-off at 3.45pm ET for fans in the US

Team news & squads

Israel vs Moldova lineups

IsraelHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

5-3-1-1

Home team crestMDA
18
O. Glazer
2
E. Dasa
4
O. Blorian
3
R. Revivo
12
S. Lemkin
16
G. Kanichowsky
10
D. Biton
8
D. Peretz
15
E. Peretz
9
D. Turgeman
11
O. Gloukh
1
E. Timbur
6
M. Gherasimencov
5
C. Cucos
2
S. Bitca
16
D. Forov
4
V. Baboglo
11
M. Caimacov
17
V. Postolachi
13
V. Fratea
21
S. Perciun
9
I. Nicolaescu

5-3-1-1

MDAAway team crest

ISR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Shimon

MDA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Popescu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Israel team news

Israel head into the international window without three of their wide options, as Manor Solomon, Anan Khalaily and Sagiv Yehezkel are all ruled out through injury.

Moldova team news

Moldova, meanwhile, are without midfielder Nichita Motpan, who remains unavailable. On a brighter note, veteran creator Artur Ionita is back in the fold after missing the previous camp and may be involved once again after starting in last month’s meeting with Italy.

Form

ISR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

MDA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/20
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ISR

Last 5 matches

MDA

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

14

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement