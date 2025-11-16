How to watch today's Israel vs Moldova World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Israel will wrap up their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign by facing Moldova on Sunday at the Zimbru Stadium.
Both sides are out of contention for qualification, but with pride and a positive finish at stake, an open and attacking match is expected. Israel enters the tie unbeaten in all six previous meetings with Moldova, winning five of them, including a commanding 4-0 win earlier in the group. Historically, matches between the two have produced goals, and Israel notably sees high-scoring outcomes in their recent qualifiers.
How to watch Israel vs Moldova online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on fubo, FOX and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Israel vs Moldova kick-off time
The match will be shown live on Sunday at the Zimbru Stadium, with kick-off at 3.45pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Israel team news
Israel head into the international window without three of their wide options, as Manor Solomon, Anan Khalaily and Sagiv Yehezkel are all ruled out through injury.
Moldova team news
Moldova, meanwhile, are without midfielder Nichita Motpan, who remains unavailable. On a brighter note, veteran creator Artur Ionita is back in the fold after missing the previous camp and may be involved once again after starting in last month’s meeting with Italy.