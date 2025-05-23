How to watch today's Islamabad United vs Lahore Qualanders PSL eliminator: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the PSL game between the Islamabad United and the Lahore Qualanders, as well as start time and team news.

Islamabad United will get a second shot at redemption after falling short in the qualifier, as they now square off against a confident Lahore Qalandars side in what promises to be a high-stakes eliminator clash.

The Qalandars come into this contest riding a wave of momentum after dispatching Karachi Kings and David Warner convincingly during Thursday’s Eliminator 1. Meanwhile, United have had a few days to reflect on their disappointing loss to the Quetta Gladiators, a defeat that exposed vulnerabilities, particularly with the bat—that Lahore’s sharp bowling attack will be eager to exploit.

Lahore's batting lineup fired impressively in their previous outing, showing poise in a composed chase. Their bowling unit, led by pace spearheads Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan, is arguably the most threatening in the tournament. With Islamabad skittled by Quetta in the qualifier, the Qalandars’ bowlers will be licking their lips at the prospect of capitalizing on any repeat batting fragility.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage PSL battle between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will take place on Friday May 23, 20255, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Cantt, Pakistan.

Date Friday May 23, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Gaddafi Stadium Location Lahore Cantt, Pakistan

How to watch Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the PSL match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Islamabad United Team News

For United, much will depend on their top and middle-order anchors: Sahibzada Farhan, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, James Neesham, and Haider Ali. Farhan continued his fine form with a crisp 52 off 35 deliveries in the last match, peppered with eight boundaries and a towering six. Van der Dussen played a brisk supporting role, smashing 35 from 23, while Agha Salman added a valuable 44 off just 26 balls in the middle overs.

On the bowling front, Islamabad will be hoping for another solid outing from Salman Irshad, who stood out with figures of 2 for 34 in the qualifier. He’ll be backed up by Tymal Mills, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, and skipper Shadab Khan, as they look to contain Lahore’s in-form top order.

Islamabad United Probable Playing XI Against Lahore Qalandars

Shadab Khan (captain), Alex Hales, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Agha, Haider Ali, Ben Dwarshuis/Tymal Mills, Salman Irshad, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah.

Lahore Qalandars Team News

The Qalandars’ batting strength lies in the hands of Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Naeem Khan, Kusal Perera, Shakib Al Hasan, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. In the last game, Shafique lit up the stage with a brilliant 65 off just 35 balls, including a flurry of boundaries and five towering sixes. Fakhar Zaman set the tone early, hammering 47 from 28 to give Lahore a flying start.

Defensively, Lahore possess serious firepower. Haris Rauf continues to be their go-to man for breakthroughs, bagging three wickets for 35 runs in the knockout round. Alongside him, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Shakib, and Salman Mirza will be key to dismantling United’s batting rhythm.

Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing XI Against Islamabad United

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, Kusal Perera (wk), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Salman Mirza, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Dry and extremely hot

Dry and extremely hot Pitch: Batting-friendly

The pitch laid out for Friday’s Eliminator at Gaddafi Stadium is expected to offer assistance to the spinners, with some grip and turn likely on offer. That said, batters should still find plenty to enjoy, as the surface promises true bounce and favourable scoring conditions.

As for the weather, it's shaping up to be ideal for cricket. With clear skies overhead and only a gentle breeze in the air, conditions will be just about perfect for a thrilling knockout clash.