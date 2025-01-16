+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Portman Road
team-logo
watch on peacock
GOAL

How to watch today's Ipswich vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueBrightonIpswich vs BrightonIpswich

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich will take on Brighton in the Premier League at the Portman Road on Thursday.

Brighton were on a run of four back-to-back draws but finally managed to end that run in style, with a 4-0 win over Norwich in the FA Cup. They will be hoping to keep that momentum going in the league as well.

Trying to stop 11th-placed Brighton will be Ipswich's task but they are struggling down in 18th place.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Ipswich vs Brighton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Portman Road

The match will be played at the Portman Road on Thursday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Ipswich vs Brighton Probable lineups

IpswichHome team crest

5-4-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBHA
28
C. Walton
24
J. Greaves
6
L. Woolfenden
3
L. Davis
18
B. Johnson
26
D. O'Shea
12
J. Cajuste
33
N. Broadhead
7
W. Burns
5
S. Morsy
19
L. Delap
1
B. Verbruggen
34
J. Veltman
29
J. van Hecke
30
P. Estupinan
5
L. Dunk
20
C. Baleba
26
Y. Ayari
33
M. O'Riley
22
K. Mitoma
8
B. Gruda
18
D. Welbeck

4-2-3-1

BHAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Kieran McKenna

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Fabian Hurzeler

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Ipswich team news

Ipswich will be missing Omari Hutchinson for the next two matches due to a groin injury sustained last week.

Sammie Szmodics, Chiedozie Ogbene, Conor Chaplin and Axel Tuanzebe remain unavailable for the hosts.

Brighton team news

Brighton continues to grapple with a significant injury list, with Joao Pedro recently added after rolling his ankle in training.

Defensive options Lewis Dunk and Tariq Lamptey are expected to be available after recovering from minor knocks and illness, respectively.

Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh will undergo late fitness tests following minor injuries sustained against Norwich.

Jack Hinshelwood, Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, and likely Diego Gomez are all unavailable for selection.

Form

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

IPS

Last 5 matches

BHA

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

4

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement