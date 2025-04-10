How to watch today's Internacional vs Atletico Nacional Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Internacional and Atletico Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Internacional will take on Atletico Nacional in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores at the Beira-Rio Stadium on Thursday.

Internacional have registered three draws in their last five outings. They kicked off their Libertadores campaign with a draw against Bahia and will be chasing their first win of the group stage.

The visitors beat Nacional 3-0 in their first game of the tournament and will be desperate to hold onto the top spot in the group.

How to watch Internacional vs Atletico Nacional online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Internacional vs Atletico Nacional kick-off time

The match will be played at the Beira-Rio Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Internacional team news

Internacional will host Atlético Nacional in a highly anticipated Copa Libertadores group-stage clash. The Brazilian side comes into the match in strong form, having gone unbeaten in their last 15 games across all competitions. However, they face significant injury concerns, with key players such as Bruno Gomes, Gabriel Mercado, Sergio Rochet, and others sidelined.

Gabriel Carvalho and Victor Gabriel are expected to recover by mid-April, while Juninho and Bruno Tabata remain unavailable until late April.

Atletico Nacional team news

Atlético Nacional lead Group F after a dominant 3-0 win over Nacional in their opening match. They are also in good form domestically, with a recent 1-0 victory over Union Magdalena.

However, they have a few concerns of their own, with midfielder Sebastián Guzmán listed as doubtful and Juan Pablo Torres and Matheus Uribe ruled out due to injuries. Known for their solid defense and counterattacking style, Atlético Nacional will look to capitalize on Internacional's injury woes and maintain their position at the top of the group.

