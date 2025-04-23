How to watch today's Inter vs AC Milan Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Inter and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A place in the Coppa Italia final is on the line as fierce rivals Inter and AC Milan lock horns in a blockbuster semi-final clash at San Siro. With the Derby della Madonnina always delivering drama, both sides will be desperate to claim bragging rights and edge one step closer to silverware in what promises to be a fiery encounter under the lights.

Inter are leading the standings in Serie A and will be confident of their ticket to the final. However, both teams are heading into the game on the back of a defeat in their most recent outings.

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Inter vs AC Milan kick-off time

The match will be played at the San Siro on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi will be unable to call upon Denzel Dumfries and Piotr Zielinski for the Coppa Italia semi-final, with both players still sidelined through injury.

Marcus Thuram is also a major doubt for the derby clash, though domestic suspensions for Alessandro Bastoni and Henrikh Mkhitaryan do not apply to this competition.

AC Milan team news

For AC Milan, Santiago Gimenez is pushing for more minutes after making his return from injury with a late substitute appearance against Atalanta.

Kyle Walker has only just resumed training following elbow surgery, while Emerson Royal remains unavailable.

