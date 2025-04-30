How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on Vancouver Whitecaps in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semi-final at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday.

Vancouver won the first leg 2-0 and will be confident of holding onto that advantage. Inter Miami will be threatening from the off in this one as they chase a two-goal deficit. Fans can expect a thrilling game from start to finish in this second leg encounter.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Sling, TUDN, FS1 and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Inter Miami CF vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Chase Stadium

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami enter their upcoming match following a tough week highlighted by a 2-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. Head coach Javier Mascherano rested key players, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba, in their recent 4-3 home defeat to FC Dallas to prioritize the Champions Cup second leg.

Messi, who has been vital in both MLS and continental competition with five goals in the Champions Cup, had shown some signs of discomfort recently but is expected to return refreshed.

Miami will look to regain momentum by balancing squad rotation with their possession-based attacking style. Young players like Benjamin Cremaschi, Yannick Bright, and Allen Obando could see important minutes as the team juggles multiple competitions

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps come into the match with confidence after a 2-0 win over Inter Miami in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. The Whitecaps have been performing strongly in the 2025 MLS season, sitting atop the Western Conference, despite missing their captain, Ryan Gauld, for a significant period due to a knee injury. Gauld is hopeful to return for the second leg against Miami, which would boost the squad’s creativity and leadership.

Vancouver’s recent quarterfinal victory featured a dramatic late goal to advance, showcasing their resilience and attacking threat. The team’s solid defensive unit, led by center back Tristan Blackmon and goalkeeper Thomas Hasal, will be key to maintaining their advantage. Vancouver will aim to leverage their home form and tactical discipline to extend their lead in this crucial tie

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MIA Last 2 matches VAN 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Vancouver Whitecaps 2 - 0 Inter Miami CF

Vancouver Whitecaps 1 - 2 Inter Miami CF 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

