How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Toronto FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Toronto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on Toronto in the MLS at the Chase Stadium on Sunday.

After four wins in a row, Inter Miami lost their last game 1-0 against Los Angeles. They will want to quickly bounce back into winning way with a strong performance here. Lionel Messi and co. are two points behind league leaders with two games in hand over them.

Toronto, on the other hand, are winless in their last five fixtures and have lost four games during that period. They will find it difficult to challenge Inter Miami away from home.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Toronto FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Inter Miami CF vs Toronto FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Chase Stadium

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Marcelo Weigandt remains a doubt for the hosts as he continues to be monitored for a hamstring issue ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Meanwhile, Tadeo Allende, David Martinez, David Ruiz, and Ryan Sailor are all expected to remain sidelined through injury.

Toronto FC team news

As for Toronto, both Matthew Longstaff and Zane Monlouis will undergo late fitness checks.

The visitors are unlikely to have Richie Laryea and Kevin Long available for selection.

