How to watch today's Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on New York Red Bulls in the MLS at the Chase Stadium on Saturday.

Miami come into the match under pressure after a difficult run of form, including a heavy 5-1 aggregate defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and three losses in their last four games overall.

Meanwhile, New York Red Bulls have shown flashes of promise with four wins, three draws, and three defeats in their first ten league matches, but have struggled to score on the road, netting just once in four away games.

Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Chase Stadium

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami’s star-studded squad, featuring Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, has underperformed recently.

The team has struggled to break down opponents who congest central areas. Despite recent setbacks, Miami remain motivated to bounce back and are close to finalizing a contract extension for Messi, which could be crucial for the club’s future.

New York Red Bulls team news

New York Red Bulls enter the match with a mixed start to their 2025 MLS campaign. The team has undergone several roster changes in the offseason, including the arrivals of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Alexander Hack, while seeing key departures such as John Tolkin and Dante Vanzeir.

Their main challenge has been scoring on the road, managing just one goal in four away matches. However, they come off a morale-boosting 1-0 home win over Montreal, courtesy of a late goal from defender Noah Eile. Coach Sandro Schwarz will look to build on that momentum, relying on players like Emil Forsberg and Choupo-Moting to provide creativity and goals as they seek to improve their consistency.

