How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter Miami will take on Los Angeles (LAFC) in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarter-final at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday.

Nathan Ordaz scored the only goal of the game as LAFC edged past Lionel Messi and co. in the first leg. They will have to deal with an aggressive Inter Miami as they try to hold on to their advantage.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Sling, TUDN, FS1 and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Inter Miami CF vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Chase Stadium

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami have several fitness concerns going into their next outing, with midfielder David Ruiz a doubt due to a hamstring issue.

David Martinez is also being monitored as he recovers from a groin injury, while Tadeo Allende faces a race against time to be fit after sustaining a leg problem.

Los Angeles FC team news

As for LAFC, striker Jeremy Ebobisse could miss out as he continues to nurse a leg injury.

Defender Lorenzo Dellavalle is also unlikely to feature after picking up a thigh issue.

