How to watch today's Inter Miami vs CF Montreal MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami host CF Montréal in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday in the MLS, with both teams looking to reverse poor recent form.

Inter Miami have not won in four straight league matches and continue to struggle defensively, conceding 24 goals in 14 games, one of the worst records in MLS this season.

Montréal, meanwhile, have only one win in their last 15 league matches and have dropped points from winning positions in three of their last outings.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Inter Miami CF vs CF Montreal kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Chase Stadium

The match will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

For Inter Miami, the injury list includes David Ruiz and Baltasar Rodriguez, both sidelined with hamstring strains, while starting goalkeeper Drake Callender remains out with a sports hernia.

In response, Miami recently signed William Yarbrough as a cover in goal. Despite these absences, the attack remains potent, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Tadeo Allende all available and contributing in recent matches.

CF Montreal team news

CF Montréal are also dealing with several injuries. Hennadiy Synchuk and Bryce Duke missed the last game due to lower body issues, Dominik Yankov is out with a groin strain, and Joel Waterman was suspended but is eligible to return.

Additional injury concerns include Nathan Saliba, Fernando Álvarez, and Fabian Herbers, though some of these players may be nearing returns. Montréal’s attacking options are led by Prince Owusu and Giacomo Vrioni, who have been among the few bright spots for the team.

