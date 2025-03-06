How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Cavalier CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami CF and Cavalier SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on Cavalier in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 at the Chase Stadium on Thursday.

Inter Miami have won their last two games and will be confident of picking up a third win here in the first leg. Cavalier, on the other hand, will need to be at their very best, despite having won four out of their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Cavalier SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, TUDN, FS2 and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter Miami CF vs Cavalier SC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Chase Stadium

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Inter Miami CF team news

Lionel Messi was rested over the weekend but is expected to return to the squad for this fixture.

Miami were missing Marcelo Weigandt and Fafa Picault in their previous match, as both were sidelined with hamstring injuries. Ian Fray, who received a red card in that game, will be available for selection on Thursday.

Cavalier SC team news

As for Cavalier, Shaquille Stein and Dwayne Atkinson were instrumental in their journey to the Champions Cup last 16, with Stein leading the tournament’s scoring charts with eight goals, two ahead of Atkinson. The focus will continue to on the same duo.

The team has no new injury concerns.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links