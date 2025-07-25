How to watch today's Independiente Rivadavia vs Belgrano Primera Division de Argentina game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Independiente Rivadavia and Belgrano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A pivotal Argentina Liga Profesional fixture takes place at Estadio Juan Bautista Gargantini as Independiente Rivadavia host Belgrano on Friday.

Both teams are searching for consistency early in the Clausura, with Rivadavia aiming to build on their strong home form and Belgrano determined to improve after a difficult league phase.

Recent head-to-head meetings have been dominated by Independiente, who won the last encounter 3-0 in Córdoba.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Belgrano online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Independiente Rivadavia vs Belgrano kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Juan Bautista Gargantini on Friday, with kick-off at 8.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Independiente Rivadavia team news

Independiente Rivadavia enter this clash boasting an excellent record at home, unbeaten in 13 of their last 15 on their own ground in all competitions. The side carries attacking confidence, having averaged nearly 1.8 goals per match over their last six outings and producing close to 12 shots per home fixture. Their most recent victory over Belgrano saw Sebastián Villa register a brace.

Forward Victorio Ramis misses out following ankle surgery. Otherwise, Rivadavia enjoy a settled lineup with key threats in Villa and Alex Arce up front, and playmaker Nicolás Retamar orchestrating attacks from midfield. Defensively, Iván Villalba and Luciano Gómez anchor a back line that’s looked solid throughout the first phase.

Belgrano team news

Belgrano continue to look for solutions to end an extended winless run in league play. The Córdoba outfit collected only four wins in 18 matches during the opening phase and have found the net just 16 times while conceding 24. Nevertheless, they have shown greater resilience on the road lately, avoiding defeat in five of their last six away trips.

For this fixture, the team faces selection decisions, but the main attackers, Lucas Passerini and Nicolás Fernández, are expected to start. Notable injury absences include midfielder Juan Velázquez (Achilles tendon) and left-back Adrián Sporle (knee), both still sidelined.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links