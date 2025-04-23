How to watch today's Independiente del Valle vs River Plate Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Independiente and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate will take on Independiente del Valle in the Copa Libertadores at the Independiente del Valle Stadium on Wednesday.

River Plate are unbeaten in the group stage and have one win and a draw in their first two matches so far. Following a 3-0 win over Gimnasia in their most recent outing, the visitors will be confident of picking up another win.

Independiente del Valle vs River Plate kick-off time

The match will be played at the Independiente del Valle Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Independiente del Valle team news

Independiente del Valle approach this crucial Copa Libertadores Group B clash in strong domestic form, riding a four-match winning streak in Ecuador’s Serie A and coming off a 2-0 victory over Manta FC.

For this match, they are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Moisés Ramírez in goal and Michael Hoyos leading the attack, supported by creative talents like Patrik Mercado and Jordy Alcívar.

There are some fitness concerns: midfielder Júnior Sornoza is listed as doubtful due to previous muscle injuries, while Brayan Garcia and Romario Ibarra remain sidelined. Kendry Páez is also out, reducing their midfield options. Despite these absences, the team’s pressing style and home advantage at altitude make them a formidable opponent.

River Plate team news

River Plate travel to Ecuador unbeaten and atop Group B after a 0-3 win over Gimnasia in their last domestic outing and a goalless draw against Barcelona SC in their previous Libertadores match.

Marcelo Gallardo is expected to stick with his preferred 4-2-3-1, with Franco Armani in goal and a strong defensive unit featuring Milton Casco, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, and Marcos Acuña.

However, River are dealing with injury setbacks: Giuliano Galoppo remains out with a recurrence of a sartorius muscle injury, and Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martínez is still recovering from a left soleus strain. Agustin Ruberto is also unavailable as he continues his knee injury recovery.

With the high-profile Superclásico against Boca Juniors looming, Gallardo faces a selection dilemma but will likely field a strong side to maintain their group lead.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

INV Last 2 matches RIV 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win River Plate 1 - 0 Independiente del Valle

Independiente del Valle 2 - 0 River Plate 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

