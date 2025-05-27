+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa Libertadores
team-logo
team-logo
Stream live with free trialWatch with free 7-day trial
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Independiente del Valle vs Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Copa LibertadoresIndependiente del Valle vs Barcelona SCBarcelona SCIndependiente del Valle

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Independiente del Valle and Barcelona SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Independiente del Valle and Barcelona SC face off at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Quito on Tuesday in a decisive Copa Libertadores Group B finale.

Both teams need a win to keep their knockout stage hopes alive, with Independiente third (five points) and Barcelona fourth (four points) in the group. The hosts must secure victory and hope Universitario de Deportes lose to River Plate, while Barcelona require a win and a significant goal swing to claim their ticket.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Barcelona SC online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here
ViXWatch here
beIN SPORTS ConnectWatch here
Amazon Prime VideoWatch here
TubiWatch here

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including fubo and Amazon Prime Video. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Independiente del Valle vs Barcelona SC kick-off time

crest
Copa Libertadores - Grp. B

The match will be played at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Quito on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Independiente del Valle team news

Independiente will be without suspended center-back Mateo Carabajal, with Luis Felipe Zarate and Richard Schunke likely forming the defensive partnership.

The Ecuadorian side has shown resilience at home, winning seven of their last 10 Copa Libertadores matches in Quito and scoring in every home game this season. However, their defensive vulnerabilities were exposed in a 6-2 collapse against River Plate, leaving them with the group’s worst defensive record (10 goals conceded).

Barcelona SC team news

Barcelona arrive with injury concerns: defenders Alex Rangel and Mario Pineida are sidelined, likely forcing Gustavo Vallecilla and Xavier Arreaga into a makeshift backline.

Striker Octavio Rivero, their lone Copa Libertadores scorer, will lead the attack, supported by Janner Corozo and Brian Oyola. The visitors have struggled offensively, netting just three goals in five group matches, and their away form in the competition is poor, winning only once in their last 16 continental road trips.

Form

INV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

BSC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

INV

Last 5 matches

BSC

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

10

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta