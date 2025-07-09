How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova: Livestream, TV schedule and start time for Wimbledon Quarterfinal

GOAL has you covered with all key details about Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova Wimbledon Quarterfinal, from broadcast info, start time and form.

World No. 4 Iga Swiatek is one step away from uncharted territory at Wimbledon, as she gears up for a high-stakes quarterfinal clash with Liudmila Samsonova on Wednesday. The Polish star will be eyeing her first-ever semifinal appearance at the All England Club.

Swiatek had to shake off a slow start against Clara Tauson in the previous round, falling behind 1-3 early in the first set. But as she’s done so many times before, the four-time Roland Garros champion clicked into gear, steamrolling her way to a 6-4, 6-1 victory by winning 11 of the final 13 service games.

Her next challenge comes in the form of Samsonova, who edged out Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-5, 7-5 in a tightly contested battle. The Russian saved two set points at 4-5 in the opener before stringing together three games to seize the set. The second followed a similar pattern of exchanged breaks, but Samsonova held her nerve to book her place in a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the very first time.

Although this is their first-ever meeting on grass, history is heavily in Swiatek’s favor—she’s won all four of their previous encounters, including a commanding 6-4, 6-1 win at last year’s US Open. With her confidence growing and her game adapting well to the lawn, Swiatek is widely tipped to finally break through to the semifinals at SW19.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova Wimbledon Quarterfinal, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and recent results.

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova Wimbledon Quarterfinal date, start time

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Category: Women's Singles

Women's Singles Surface: Outdoor Grass

Outdoor Grass Venue: Centre Court (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England)

Centre Court (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England) Timings: 8:00 am ET or 5:00 am PT

Iga Swiatek will continue his Wimbledon campaign against Liudmila Samsonova, with their quarter-final clash at Court 1 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, penciled in for Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The game is set for 8:00 am ET or 5:00 am PT for fans in the United States.

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova Wimbledon Quarterfinal live on TV & online

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fans eager to catch Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova in quarterfinal action at Wimbledon can tune in live via ESPN and the Tennis Channel, which will provide full coverage of the tournament.

For those who prefer to stream matches on the move, the Grand Slam will be available live on both Fubo, which offers a 7-day free-trial to new members.

Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2025 results, scores so far

First round: vs Polina Kudermetova 7-5 6-1

vs Polina Kudermetova 7-5 6-1 Second round: vs Caty McNally 5-7 6-2 6-1

vs Caty McNally 5-7 6-2 6-1 Third round: vs Danielle Collins 6-2 6-3

vs Danielle Collins 6-2 6-3 Fourth round: vs Clara Tauson 6-4 6-1

Liudmila Samsonova Wimbledon results, scores so far

First round: vs Maya Joint 6-3 6-2

vs Maya Joint 6-3 6-2 Second round: vs Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-2 6-1

vs Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-2 6-1 Third round: vs Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-3

vs Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-3 Fourth round: vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-5 7-5

