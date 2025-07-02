+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Women's EURO
Arena Thun
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Iceland Women vs Finland Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Women's EUROIceland vs FinlandIcelandFinland

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Iceland and Finland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Iceland and Finland will open the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 at the Stockhorn Arena on Wednesday.

This Group A clash marks the first competitive meeting between the sides since 1983, with both teams eager to start their campaigns strongly in a group that also features Norway and hosts Switzerland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Iceland vs Finland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, VIX and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Iceland vs Finland kick-off time

crest
Women's EURO - Grp. A
Arena Thun

The match will be played at Stockhorn Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Iceland vs Finland Probable lineups

IcelandHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestFIN
1
C. Runarsdottir
4
G. Viggosdottir
20
G. Arnadottir
6
I. Sigurdardottir
18
G. Arnardottir
8
A. Johannsdottir
16
H. Antonsdottir
7
K. Vilhjalmsdottir
14
H. Eiriksdottir
23
S. Jonsdottir
3
S. Jessen
23
T. Korpela
16
N. Lehtola
3
E. Nystroem
15
N. Kuikka
9
K. Kosola
13
O. Siren
4
R. Oeling
20
E. Summanen
8
O. Ahtinen
17
S. Franssi
18
L. Saellstroem

4-4-2

FINAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Halldorsson

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Saloranta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Iceland team news

Iceland arrive in Switzerland for their fifth consecutive EURO appearance, buoyed by a strong qualifying campaign that included a notable win over Germany. The squad is largely fit, with no major injuries or suspensions reported.

Inter Milan’s Cecilia Rúnarsdóttir is set to start in goal, protected by a backline featuring Gudny Árnadóttir, Glódís Viggósdóttir, Ingibjörg Sigurdardóttir, and Guðrún Arnardóttir. In attack, Sveindís Jónsdóttir, who has scored twice in her last three internationals, is expected to be a key threat, supported by Hlin Eiríksdóttir and Agla María Albertsdóttir.

Finland team news

Finland, under coach Marko Saloranta, secured their place via the playoffs and are making their fifth EURO appearance. The main injury concern has been forward Jutta Rantala, who has struggled with a knee issue for much of the season, but the squad has been boosted by the return of several key players from injury.

First-choice goalkeeper Anna Koivunen is expected to start, with a defense marshaled by Nea Lehtola, Natalia Kuikka, Eva Nyström, and Emma Koivisto. All-time top scorer Linda Sällström is set to lead the line. No new suspensions have been reported, and the squad is at full strength for the opener.

Form

ISL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FIN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ISL

Last match

FIN

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

1

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Standings

