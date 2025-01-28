How to watch today's Huddersfield vs Birmingham City League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Huddersfield will take on Birmingham in League One at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday.
Birmingham are the league leaders, with a two-point advantage over second-placed Wycombe and two games in hand over their competitors.
The hosts are fourth in the standings but their recent outing was a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Bolton. They will be eager to bounce back but it will be difficult to challenge Birmingham.
How to watch Huddersfield vs Birmingham online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Huddersfield vs Birmingham kick-off time
The match will be played at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Huddersfield team news
Huddersfield’s clash with Bolton was further complicated by the first-half withdrawal of key midfielder Ben Wiles. He is doubtful for this clash.
Right-back Ollie Turton is expected to remain unavailable due to a meniscus issue.
Birmingham team news
As for Birmingham, midfielder Tomoki Iwata, sidelined for their last three matches with a training injury, remains a doubt for this encounter.
The visitors will also be without Paik Seung-ho, Willum Willumsson, Emil Hansson, and Lee Buchanan.