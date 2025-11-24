How to watch Houston vs Syracuse NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

For the second year in a row, the No. 2/2 University of Houston men’s basketball team heads back to the high-profile Players Era Championship, opening its run on Monday against Syracuse at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Cougars arrive in Las Vegas riding the momentum of a commanding 91-54 blowout over Rider at the Fertitta Center. Houston wasted no time in that matchup, racing out to a 17-2 cushion within the first five minutes and cruising the rest of the way in their first-ever meeting with the Broncs.

Tuesday's showdown brings together the two stingiest defenses in the nation. Houston enters the contest allowing just 53.4 points per game, sitting second nationally, while Syracuse holds the top spot at 53.3 per outing.

The Cougars also remain kings of efficiency. Through Nov. 22, Houston ranks No. 1 in the KenPom defensive efficiency ratings at 89.2. They led the nation in that category last season and have been a fixture among the Top 10 for five straight years.

Houston vs Syracuse: Date and tip-off time

The Cougars will face off against the Orange in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Monday, November 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Houston vs Syracuse on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cougars and Orange live on TNT nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV Stream, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Houston vs Syracuse team news & key performers

Houston Cougars team news

Freshman floor general Kingston Flemings stole the show with 18 points on an efficient 8-for-10 shooting night, while also handing out five assists and grabbing two steals. Senior guard Emanuel Sharp chipped in 15 points, knocking down three shots from deep and matching his career high with five assists.

With that win, Sharp also hit a major personal milestone: he appeared in the 100th victory of his Houston career, becoming just the seventh Cougar to hit the century mark. He joins elite company that includes J'Wan Roberts (149 wins), Fabian White Jr. (121), Jamal Shead (120), Ja’Vier Francis (114), Michael Young (109), and Galen Robinson Jr. (103).

Syracuse Orange team news

The Orange have been putting up points in bunches, pouring in 81.5 a night while knocking down 52.5 percent of their shots, a mark that sits 14th in the nation. On the other end, they have slammed the door shut on nearly everyone. Opponents are scraping together just 53.3 points per outing, the stingiest defense in college hoops, while shooting only 31 percent from the floor and 23 percent beyond the arc, both the top defensive marks in the country.

Freshman guard Kiyan Anthony continues to look right at home, posting 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Sophomore forward Donnie Freeman has stepped into a bigger spotlight this season and is delivering 13.4 points a night while hitting half of his attempts. In the middle, William Kyle III has been a force, anchoring the paint with 9.8 points, 8.8 boards, 1.5 assists, and an eye-catching 3.3 blocks per contest.