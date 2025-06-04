How to watch today's Houston Sabercats vs Chicago Hounds Major League Rugby game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Major League Rugby game between the Houston Sabercats and the Chicago Hounds.

For the Houston SaberCats, securing a playoff berth is no longer seen as a bonus, it's become the expectation.

After topping the Major League Rugby standings last season, the pressure has shifted. The SaberCats are no longer the underdogs—they're the team everyone circles on the calendar. Every week, they’re getting opponents' A-game.

Still, despite the heightened target on their backs, the 9-5 SaberCats have already locked in their fourth straight postseason appearance and winning campaign. Now, it’s about finishing with a flourish as they gear up for a midweek road showdown against the Chicago Hounds.

With two regular-season fixtures left, Houston still has a shot at clinching home-field advantage for the playoffs.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Houston Sabercats vs Chicago Hounds Major League Rugby game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Houston Sabercats vs Chicago Hounds Major League Rugby game: Date and Start Time

The highly anticipated Major League Rugby game between the Sabercats and the Hounds will take place on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at SeatGeek Stadium, in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Date Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Arena SeatGeek Stadium Location Bridgeview, Illinois

How to watch Houston Sabercats vs Chicago Hounds Major League Rugby Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Major League Rugby matchup between the Sabercats and the Hounds live on ESPN2 and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Houston Sabercats vs Chicago Hounds Team News & Key Performers

Houston Sabercats Team News

Injuries and fatigue have stretched the squad thin at times, but this group was built for the long haul, and with everything on the line, the SaberCats aren’t backing down.

The SaberCats head into the clash a little light, with talismanic playmaker Davy Coetzer ruled out this week due to a head injury. Still, they've shown their squad has real substance. The only real touch of inexperience in the starting XV comes in the form of former Chicago No. 8 Tinashe Muchena—everyone else brings plenty of miles on the clock.

Chicago Hounds Team News

The Chicago Hounds are expected to field a near full-strength lineup available to them with no fresh injury concerns. Zura Zhvania, Mark O’Keeffe, and Julián Domínguez are the only notable absentees.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Houston Sabercats and Chicago Hounds in Major League Rugby action: