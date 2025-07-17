How to watch today's Houston Rockets vs Portland Trailblazers NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Rockets vs Portland Trailblazers NBA Summer League game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Houston Rockets are still searching for their first Summer League win and will have another shot Thursday night when they square off against the 2-1 Portland Trail Blazers, who are showcasing promising rookie big man Yang Hansen.

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trailblazers: Date and tip-off time

The Rockets and the Trailblazers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Pavilion in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Thursday, July 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Pavilion Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Portland Trailblazers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trailblazers live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Houston Rockets team news & key performers

Portland Trailblazers team news & key performers

With Sheppard sidelined against Atlanta,stepped up in a big way, pouring in 24 points to lead the team. Despite only suiting up twice so far, Arms has been efficient—averaging 18.0 points per game while shooting better than 47 percent from the floor. With limited NBA experience across the roster, Arms may need to carry the load again when Houston faces Portland.

Rayan Rupert, the 2023 second-rounder, has taken full advantage of Summer League minutes, averaging an impressive 16.7 points while hitting 62.5 percent of his shots—and a scorching 70 percent from deep. He’s also contributing 5.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest.

While rookie Yang Hansen is drawing plenty of buzz with his size and court vision, Rupert is making a strong case that he's outgrown the Summer League level already.

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trailblazers Head-to-Head Record