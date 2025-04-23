How to watch today's Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rockets vs Warriors NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Golden State Warriors aim to tighten their grip on the series when they face the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of their first-round showdown on Wednesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Rockets and the Warriors will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Date Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cavaliers and the Heat live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Streaming service: Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Team news & key performers

Houston Rockets team news

It's been a strong close to the season for this battle-tested group, which has captured four championships with its current core and knows how to navigate high-stakes postseason basketball. The Warriors have also been a reliable bet on the road, going 25-16-1 against the spread away from Chase Center.

Curry, a two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star, has once again been the engine driving Golden State's success. He averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game during the regular season, and picked up right where he left off with a commanding Game 1 performance—adding six boards and three assists to his 31-point tally.

Golden State Warriors team news

While the Warriors bring experience, the Rockets bring youthful energy and depth. Despite their inexperience, Houston stormed to a 52-30 finish in the regular season, locking up the No. 2 seed in the West. They've covered the spread in 43 of their 83 games and enter the series as one of the most well-rounded teams in the league.

Jalen Green has emerged as the face of Houston’s offense, averaging 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He’s supported by a deep roster that saw seven players score in double figures during the regular season. In the frontcourt, Alperen Sengun has blossomed into a nightly double-double threat, putting up 19.1 points, 10.3 boards, and nearly five assists a night.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Head-to-Head Record