How to watch today's Houston Rig Hands vs Miami 305 Big 3 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Michael Beasley and the Miami 305 are back in action this Saturday as they face off with the Houston Rig Hands in Detroit in what’s shaping up to be a wild BIG3 season finale run.

Believe it or not, with only three weeks left in the regular season, the BIG3's tight-knit eight-team field has six teams deadlocked at 3-2, including Miami, Dallas, LA, Boston, Chicago, and Detroit. All six are battling for pole position as Week 7 tips off from Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center on July 26.

Boston Ball Hogs got above the .500 mark and into that six-way tie thanks to a 50-41 win over Houston, who now sit alongside DMV at the bottom of the ladder. Corey Brewer paced the Rig Hands with 18 points but couldn’t stop their fourth defeat of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Rig Hands vs Miami 305 Big 3 game, plus plenty more.

Houston Rig Hands vs Miami 305 Big 3 game: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Rig Hands vs Miami 305 game will take place on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 1 pm ET. Tune in and catch some great basketball action.

Date Saturday, July 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 1 pm ET or 10 am PT Venue Heritage Bank Center Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Houston Rig Hands vs Miami 305 Big 3 game on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Rig Hands and the Miami 305 Big 3 game live on:

TV channel: CBS

CBS Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free)

Houston Rig Hands team news

The Rig Hands find themselves in a tough spot, now slipping to 1-4 after enduring their fourth straight defeat. On the bright side, Corey Brewer made his return after missing a game and didn't skip a beat, pouring in a team-best 18 points. Meanwhile, Garlon Green chipped in with 13 points of his own, but it wasn't quite enough to stop the skid.

Miami 305 team news

Michael Beasley remains the heart and soul of the team. He topped the scoring charts once again in their Week 6 loss to Dallas, but he can't carry the load alone. Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers, and Reggie Evans need to find their rhythm if 305 want to stay in the playoff picture.