How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs St Louis City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo host St. Louis City SC at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday in an MLS Western Conference matchup with both sides desperate to end winless streaks and revive their playoff hopes.

Houston sit 11th in the West with 20 points from 19 games, while St. Louis are 14th, five points behind, and struggling for form since a midseason coaching change.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Houston Dynamo FC vs St. Louis City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston Dynamo are dealing with a couple of notable absences. Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell and winger Nelson Quinones remain sidelined through injury. In midfield, Jack McGlynn is away on international duty with the U.S. Men’s National Team at the Gold Cup and will not be available for selection.

Despite a strong home scoring record, finding the net in 15 consecutive MLS home matches, Houston enter this fixture on a three-game losing streak, each by a 3-1 margin.

St. Louis City team news

St. Louis City SC are contending with a lengthy injury list. Christopher Durkin, Eduard Lowen, Henry Kessler, Joakim Nilsson, Rasmus Alm, and Tomas Ostrak are all expected to miss out.

Interim coach David Critchley will likely continue with Joao Klauss, who has six goals in 14 starts, including five in his last four, leading the line, supported by Simon Becher and Celio Pompeu.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links