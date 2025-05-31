How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo face Sporting Kansas City in the MLS at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Houston return home after a successful road swing that included a 3-3 draw at San Jose Earthquakes and a 3-0 win over New York City FC, results that have lifted them to 10th in the Western Conference.

Sporting Kansas City arrive in Houston on the back of three straight draws, including a dramatic 3-3 comeback against the New England Revolution last weekend—their third time this season rallying from two goals down at halftime to secure a point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Gabe Segal leads the Dynamo attack after scoring twice against NYCFC, while Ezequiel Ponce and Felipe De Andrade Vieira have also been key contributors in recent weeks.

The Dynamo are missing several players due to injury, including Nelson Quinones, Lawrence Ennali, Andrew Tarbell, Daniel Steres, and Erik Sviatchenko, but the squad has shown resilience and attacking depth.

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting’s attack is led by Dejan Joveljic, who has seven goals this season, and Daniel Salloi, who has four goals and one assist in his last ten matches.

The visitors are without Jake Davis, Joaquin Fernandez, and Nemanja Radoja through injury, but have a full-strength squad available.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links